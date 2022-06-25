Monday, May 30
An officer was sent to a local park with report of a man slumped over the driver seat and should be checked on. The officer made contact with the man who said he was OK just talking on his cell phone.
Tuesday, May 31
Officers were advised of a juvenile curfew violation. The teen males had gone to a teen female’s house but were discovered by the parents and ran off. Parents have been contacted on the matter.
Wednesday, June 1
Officer issued a notice for tall grass abatement.
Officer issued civil infraction citations to two female juveniles at the High School for use of a vape device.
Officer dispatched to local business with complaint of a customer in the store feeling uncomfortable with a situation in the store. The clerk’s boyfriend had been having an argument with the clerk. He was asked to leave without incident.
Officers arrested a 21-year-old male on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear in court.
Thursday, June 2
Officer spoke with a man asking how to approach an incident of a friend overstaying his welcome in their home. The man was advised on the proper procedure to evict the man if he refused to leave.
Officers served two notices of grass abatements, two vehicle abatements, one trash, and one dangerous structure abatement.
Friday, June 3
Officer was dispatched to an open door at a vacant building. Officer saw nothing harmed or disturbed, locked the door and contacted the owner.
Officer investigated a possible minor being kicked out of her house. The allegations were unfounded, but advised the parent to contact and work with CPS with any future concerns.
Officers took a report of an adult family member furnishing vapes and alcohol to a minor. The matter is under investigation
Officers took a report of a suspicious person. The matter turned out to be a mental health matter.
Officers took a report of a Snap Chat that had quickly spread of an individual rumored to be planning to possibly go on a “shooting spree” in Evart and Reed City. Contact was made with the person who originally created the Snap Chat. It was determined the person had received bits of information from social media and created the Snap Chat with good intentions of trying to warn people to be safe. The Snap Chat was misinterpreted by readers and caused quite a bit of alarm. There was no credibility found to the matter and no confirmed danger to the public. The creator of the Snap expressed their regret. They were warned of how the spreading of bits of information could spin out of control and agreed they would call the police in the future to investigate the matter, determine the credibility and take necessary actions.
Saturday, June 4
Officers took a complaint over parking and a dispute over property lines.
Officer issued four grass abatement notices.
Officer called by a male subject asking for assistance with asking a female friend that had been staying at his residence to leave. There was concern she may become aggressive due to mental health difficulties. She did so with no issues.
Officer contacted and was asked what could be done about a previous family friend that kept coming in her yard and around her home. A trespass notice was given to the individual and he was told to stay away.
Sunday, June 5
Officer saw a group of people with a bonfire at The Depot. Officer explained the ordinance and the fire was put out.
Officer assisted Osceola County Sherriff Department on a call in Evart.
Monday, June 6
Officer received a call from a parent requesting assistance to find her teenage juvenile who had left without permission. The parent called back a short time later that she had returned home. The matter was turned over to the juvenile’s probation officer.
Officer received a Child Protective Services complaint. Case turned over to Michigan State Police and CPS.
Officers served an abatement notice for grass height in violation of city ordinance.
Tuesday, June 7
Officer found a door to a business not secured. After a search was done found nothing disturbed, and the inner door was secured.
Two grass abatement notices were sent. Both problems resolved a short time later.
A trash abatement notice was sent.
Officers took a report of items being stolen from a storage unit. The matter is under investigation.
Officer received a call regarding a suspicious visit made to a resident. The officer was unable to locate anyone fitting that description in the area.
Wednesday, June 8
Officers issued three abatement notices for city ordinance violations
Officer dispatched to a complaint of a dog at large and trespassing. The dog owner was issued a citation for dog at large.
Thursday, June 9
Report of a male subject begging for money. When police arrived, no subject could be found.
Officers received a report of a suspicious vehicle. Upon contact the driver appeared to be intoxicated and drugs were found in the vehicle. The case is open pending lab results and further investigation.
Friday, June 10
Officer received a complaint of a dog at large and concern of a young child being unsupervised while playing outdoors. The matter is under investigation.
Officers served a violation notice regarding trash
Contact made to a resident for ordinance complaint and notice was served
Officer assisted with traffic and a broken-down vehicle.
Saturday, June 11
Message left regarding concerns of a chained dog with no water and appeared to be under nourished. When officer responded no dogs were found in the yard.
