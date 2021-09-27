Monday, Sept 13
Officers investigated a report of child neglect. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecutor for review.
Tuesday, Sept 14
Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with traffic control at a two-car crash.
Officers received a report of one juvenile threatening to shoot another. It was determined the juvenile had no intention of shooting anyone and had no access to any firearms.
Officers were dispatched to a harassment complaint. Upon investigation, it was determined the incidents had happened in a neighboring county. The individuals were instructed to contact the department with jurisdiction in their area.
Officers were dispatched to a report of a man dancing around and screaming in his front yard. Upon arrival, the man seemed to be under the influence of drugs. The 29-year-old man was arrested for violating his parole and lodged at the Osceola County Jail without further incident
Officers assisted the Osceola County Sheriff Department with an individual having mental health problems. The individual had requested a ride from the deputy to the hospital for treatment and was becoming aggressive. Officers were able to calm the man down so that he could receive treatment.
Officers were requested to assist with a mental health patient that had run from treatment. The individual was located and agreed to return to the hospital voluntarily.
Wednesday, Sept 15
Officers took a report of a civil dispute over a vehicle being towed. The vehicle was returned to the owner.
Thursday, Sept 16
An officer took a harassment report. The caller stated the father of her children, who she hasn’t seen in four years, was driving by and stopping in front of her residence before squealing his tires and leaving. Officer responded and patrolled the area, but the man did not return.
Officers were dispatched to an area to check for a man with a knife. Officers located the man, who was exhibiting suicidal behavior. After several minutes, officers were able to get the knife from the man and take him into protective custody. He was transported for a mental health evaluation.
Officers were requested to assist the Reed City Fire Department with traffic control at a brush fire.
Officers investigated a report of a juvenile mentioning to others that he might make a bomb. Upon investigating, it was determined the juvenile thought he was being humorous, during the conversation, when it was said. Officers determined the juvenile had no intention of making a bomb or the means or materials to do so. The matter has been turned over to the Prosecutor to determine if charges are appropriate.
Officers were dispatched to the larceny of a bicycle. The matter is under investigation.
Friday, Sept 17
Officers took a report of malicious destruction of property. The matter is under investigation.
Officers took a shoplifting report. The 34-year-old man was later located, served an appearance citation, and trespass noticed from returning to the property.
Officers took a fraud report. The man stated he had received a call from a woman claiming to be an officer in Texas and have warrants for his arrest. He was advised to purchase gift cards to pay fines and avoid being arrested. The man was able to stop the transactions with his bank before the money was transferred. Be aware, no police department will call you and request you purchase gift cards and provide them with the numbers to pay fines or any sort.
Officers stopped a 47-year-old man for having a defective headlight. Further investigation showed the man to be operating without a valid driver’s license. He was issued an appearance citation and the vehicle was released to the registered owner who had a valid license.
Saturday, Sept 18
Due to deputies being tied up on other calls, officers were requested to respond to a roll-over accident on U.S. 131. Upon investigation, the 27-year-old male driver was arrested for Operating While Impaired. He was uninjured and lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Officers were dispatched to a call of a possible domestic assault. Upon investigating, at 37-year-old man was arrested for Domestic Assault. He was lodged at the Osceola County Jail without incident.
Sunday, Sept 19
Officers were requested to perform a well-being check on a special needs adult whose parents were in the hospital due to COVID. Contact was made and all was well.
