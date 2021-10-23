CADILLAC — After several tips were received, troopers from the Houghton Lake Michigan State Police Post were able to identify two people suspected of using a counterfeit bill at a Lake City business.
On Aug. 16, a trooper from the Houghton Lake Post went to Roger’s Grocery Store in Lake City after a suspected counterfeit $100 bill was used. Police said surveillance images of the suspects were obtained, but troopers previously were unsuccessful in identifying the two people.
For that reason, the post asked the public for help in identifying the man and woman believed to have used the fake bill at the grocery store. Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Spl. Lt. Derrick Carroll said the two individuals have yet to be arrested and the investigation continues.
He also said with the two people identified, the MSP doesn’t need any more tips but the post appreciated the public’s assistance in this matter.
