CADILLAC — A purchase agreement and a service agreement are two items the Wexford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled to discuss Wednesday.
The Wexford County Sheriff's Office has several tech systems requiring large data storage due to retention rules, and, for that reason, the department received a quote from IT Right Software and Hardware that will improve its data storage capabilities.
The upgrade will include the storage of interview room video, body camera video, in-car video and jail security video. It also is believed the upgrade will provide the sheriff's office with up to 10 years of data storage. The cost to upgrade is $5,086.63.
The commissioners also will be looking to approve a service agreement with AT and T Inc. The wireless and broadband provider has several cooper phone lines with the county that currently can't be transferred to another telecommunications carrier. As a result, there is a need to update two agreements with the company.
The agreements can be terminated with a minimal penalty if a carrier is found to be more beneficial to the county.
For Wednesday’s meeting, there are three ways the public can attend: by computer, by smartphone, or by telephone.
To attend by computer, go to zoom.us and click on “Join" in the upper right-hand corner and use meeting ID 8436900664. If using a smartphone, install the Zoom application before the call, launch the Zoom app and join using meeting ID 8436900664.
Finally, if a person is attending the meeting by telephone, they should dial toll-free 646-876-9923 and enter the meeting ID of 8436900664#.
To see the full agenda, go to https://wexfordcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/February-17-2021.pdf
The commissioners are scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Some or all commissioners could meet within the commissioners' room, while others could connect remotely via Zoom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.