CADILLAC — Having a meal and some drinks outside can be a very enjoyable experience, even when it’s below 30 degrees and snowing outside.
That’s what several patrons of the Clam Lake Beer Company learned last week as they sat at picnic tables underneath portable heaters in front of the restaurant in downtown Cadillac.
“This is lovely,‘ laughed Mallory Myers, who was there with her father, Dean, who traveled from Texas to see his daughter.
“I love 70-degree days and I’m now I’m here in the snow,‘ Dean said. “If it’s this or nothing, I’ll take this.‘
Mallory said 2020 was the first time she’d ever eaten at a restaurant outside in the cold.
“We’re from Northern Michigan,‘ said Lori Mirabitur, who was conversing with Mallory and Dean alongside her husband, Ed. “We can take it.‘
This year more than most, small businesses will need the support of Michigan residents to get them through the long winter months ahead.
Fortunately, there may be more of an opportunity this year to engage residents who normally wouldn’t be in Michigan.
David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan, which is part of the Pure Michigan campaign, said surveys have found there is a lingering reluctance among Americans to fly or travel long distances as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While that means Michigan might not see as many visitors from other states in the coming months, more snowbirds and long-distance vacationers may decide to stick around through winter rather than traveling south.
“There may be a whole bunch of people in Michigan who never thought of winter as a time to be outside,‘ Lorenz told the Cadillac News. “People weren’t meant to hibernate. We’re hoping people will take this opportunity to travel closer to home.‘
Last Monday, the first day of winter, Pure Michigan launched a campaign to raise awareness of all the great things Michigan has to offer in the wintertime.
“By using these resources to shop, eat and stay local, you can help Michigan workers, businesses and communities thrive this season while finding everything you need,‘ reads a statement about the campaign on the Pure Michigan website.
Lorenz said enjoying Michigan’s myriad winter recreational activities is something that can be done easily while adhering to social distancing and other precautions to reduce the risk of coronavirus exposure.
Skiing, snowboarding, ice fishing, snowshoeing and snowmobiling are just a few of the things people can enjoy in the Cadillac area while staying six feet away from each other at all times.
Lorenz said they’re optimistic that people will take advantage of all Michigan has to offer this winter, partly due to what they saw in the spring and summer.
“There was a lot of pent up demand in the warmer months,‘ Lorenz said. “As the year went on, people started becoming more comfortable about getting out there and traveling within the state.‘
While it probably won’t be a banner season for most industries, considering capacity limitations in place now (and possibly into the foreseeable future), Lorenz said this winter could be salvageable if people make the decision to support businesses right in their own backyards.
He said the more people travel within the borders of Michigan, the more money they’ll spend on food, gifts, gasoline, supplies and other products and services offered by small businesses that form the backbone of local economies.
“There are numerous opportunities that could come from that one travel experience,‘ Lorenz said. “Every dollar, every interaction and transaction helps. It could be the transaction that keeps a business afloat. One of the slowest times of the year for restaurants and retailers is after the holidays. It’s going to be really challenging for a lot of businesses just to survive. The people of Michigan have to hang together and hang tough this winter.‘
Pure Michigan’s winter campaign will be visible in television commercials, billboards and social media campaigns over the next several weeks.
For more information on the wealth of things to do and places to explore in Michigan, go to www.michigan.org.
