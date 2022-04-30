MESICK — Archaeologists unearthing the site of the Mesick Jeep Blessing 1,000 years from now may initially be a bit perplexed.
The site, if left in its current state, would seem at first to be a somewhat random collection of sand mounds, concrete slabs, pits and culvert-sized tubes.
Closer inspection would reveal a rough design and researchers might wonder: was it a military fortification of some kind? Maybe some sort of training ground?
The site may be a mystery at first but digging a little deeper might uncover some more definitive clues about its purpose — clues such as the numerous strategically placed tires, not to mention the busted automobile parts that have been deposited there over two decades.
The Mesick Jeep Blessing property on Tuesday was devoid of people and seemed more like an excavated ruin from a bygone era than a contemporary annual attraction. That will change on Saturday, however, when thousands of people from all over the region will gather at the site to put their driving skills and vehicle abilities to the test.
Mesick Jeep Blessing organizer Deb Stafford said the expansive property at the corner of M-115 and M-37 has continued to evolve year after year. Owing to its size, Stafford said getting the property ready for the event is a lot of work — about 100 hours of work — requiring a lot of helping hands.
“Behind the scenes stuff that nobody ever sees,” Stafford said. “Each year it seems like it gets bigger.”
Around 160 people volunteered this year to help get the property ready for this weekend. Stafford said she estimated that figure based on the number of T-shirts they gave out as gifts to those who donated their time and energy toward the event.
Leading up to the Blessing, Stafford said she has been on the phone constantly, arranging details with vendors and sponsors, and answering questions.
At the same time, volunteers over the last couple of weeks have gradually been getting the site ready, a process that involves cleaning up loose debris, loosening up and refreshing the dirt with heavy equipment, installing posts that eventually will be linked with fence, putting up temporary signage, tents, tables and garbage barrels, and rerouting some of the courses to add variation from last year’s designs.
Closer to the day of the event, Stafford said the township fire department will visit the site with a fire house to add water to the mud pit.
When the event is over, Stafford said most of the signage, fence posts, tables and other non-permanent structures are taken down and stored in a building near the site provided by Ellens Corners gas station. Stafford said they’ve accumulated so much stuff over the years that’s it’s difficult to walk around in the storage building when it’s full, as large as it is.
Stafford estimates this year’s event will draw 2,000 off-road vehicles, 30 vendors selling a variety of wares, and around 5,000 attendees.
Cost to attend the event as a spectator is $5 per person 16 years old and up. Cost for those under 16 is free. Drivers must be 16 years or older with a valid driver’s license. Drivers under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Waivers must be signed by all drivers going through any of the courses and the mud pit.
All proceeds from the event go toward paying for the next year’s Blessing, with anything remaining going to charities. Stafford said they donated thousands from previous year’s Jeep Blessing to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Cadillac Senior Center, Vets Serving Vets, Downs Syndrome Association of West Michigan, Project Christmas, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, among others. She said for the past several years, they’ve donated around $15,000 each year.
