Questions remain after Haring Township public hearing for proposed solar project

CADILLAC — The Haring Township Planning Commission held a public hearing Tuesday to find out its citizen’s thoughts on a proposed commercial solar project.
Renewable energy project developers Prism Power Partners submitted a bid to the commission several months ago ahead of a zoning ordinance change that would allow for a solar park to be constructed within the township.
Once the ordinance passed, plans for the project have continued, but won’t be set in stone until the commission casts its vote. Prism Power Partners Engineer Jeremy Jones was in attendance Tuesday to field questions about the project and explain its parameters.
Jones’ proposal outlines a 71,000-panel project, which he said would produce around 30 megawatts of alternating current power. Prism plans to run the panel-generated power through wires owned by Consumers Energy, meaning it can be used to energize local homes and businesses.
“So the project basically will support local power generation,” he said. “You’ll be using this pretty locally within the Consumers Energy System, so the power will just be used by whatever happens to be consuming energy from Consumers, whether it’s your house, your local businesses, everything in the area.”
As for the location of the project, Prism is looking to contract a piece of undeveloped land at the corner of 39 Road and 32 Road. Some residents in the audience were initially concerned about the project being situated so close to their homes, but once they heard Jones’ plans for fencing and a vegetation barrier, they decided to show their support for the project.
“When I see this, I’m thinking, not a lot of traffic in and out like a whole subdivision would be, not a lot of traffic on the road, we’re not going to be able to see it, we’re not going to hear it,” said township resident Carrie Duffy. “I was just concerned with the construction. I mean, you’ll hear the initial construction, but I was really happy to hear it was gonna be something like this.”
Duffy’s home is located near one of the county’s motorcycle trails, and upon seeing the project plans, she became worried that if Prism removed trees to make room for their solar park, the noise from the trail would be more easily heard.
In his presentation, Jones explained that rather than removing vegetation from the project site, Prism will be adding to what’s already there. Native northern Michigan grasses will be planted and maintained beneath the panels, as well as along its property line.
Although concerns regarding vegetation and preservation of the land were laid to rest, other residents approached Jones with questions about who would be responsible for the solar field’s property taxes.
Veterans Serving Veterans Board President and Haring Township resident Sue Markham told Jones that she’d been in communication with representatives from the area and said she believes there’s strong support for the property tax not to be taken on by Prism.
Jones said that the burden of property tax would be on Prism. The company would bring in banks to help finance the project, which, in combination with revenue gained over time, would cover the property tax cost.
Markham also questioned Jones on the longevity of the project. In his presentation, Jones said the solar panels would last about 35 years, but Markham wanted to know if the project would continue beyond that point.
“35 years can go by in a blink of an eye,” she said. “This isn’t something that would be perpetual and then continue and be a benefit to the county and Haring Township and all the people here.”
Jones replied that when the time comes, the project would be reevaluated by both Prism and the township before deciding whether it will continue or be decommissioned.
The safety of the solar panels became a topic of discussion several times throughout the evening. Haring Township Board Chairman Bob Scarbrough wanted to know whether solar panel production would include the use of harmful chemicals.
Jones said about 5% of the solar panel market is made up of those that contain Cadmium — a chemical that can have a negative impact on human health — but asserted that Prism does not use that variety of panel.
Scarbrough followed up by asking where the panels would be sourced from. Jones said most solar panel production has shifted to Asia, but added that the Inflation Reduction Act includes some incentives to produce panels domestically. However, he said domestic production is likely several years away.
Township resident Reggie Harris took to the podium to share his worries about whether the panels would be a fire hazard, to which Jones replied that they would not be, because they’re composed of copper and wire.
The solar project’s closeness to local industry caused apprehension for resident Greg Grahek in regard to road traffic. Grahek said the cross section of Boon Road, 34 Road and 41 Road is extremely high traffic, and the Prism project would cause disruption by requiring that Clay Drive be extended and connected to Boon.
“I believe it would eliminate a big safety factor of the amount of traffic, both truck traffic and traffic from working class people on that road,” he said.
With so many questions and concerns to consider, the planning commission decided it was best to table discussion about the project to a later date. Commission members said it would be beneficial for Prism to contact the Wexford County Airport Authority, as well as the county drain and road commissions to asses the impact the solar project may have on their municipalities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.