MCBAIN — Doug McLain and Becky Voelker were comfortably ahead in the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools board of education race at press time but the other two candidates remained neck and neck.
McLain and Voelker had vote tallies of 1,539 and 1,891, respectively, while the margin between Abrahamson and Warner was much more narrow — only two votes.
With precincts in Missaukee, Wexford and Osceola (all part of the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools district) reporting, Abrahamson had 1,302 and Warner had 1,300.
Go to cadillacnews.com for updates on this race and others as they become available Wednesday.
Official results of this race won't be certified until Thursday. If Abrahamson remains ahead of Warner, she will have a seat on the board.
