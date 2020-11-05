MCBAIN — Doug McLain, Becky Voelker and Karen Abrahamson were chosen to fill three open seats on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
Complete but still unofficial results indicated that McLain and Voelker took 1,782 and 2,168 votes, respectively.
The race between Abrahamson and the fourth candidate for one of the open seats, Brian Warner, was much closer.
Tallying results from Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, Abrahamson narrowly defeated Warner by 1,491 to 1,476.
The three seats are for six year terms.
Results won't be finalized until they are certified today by the board of canvassers.
