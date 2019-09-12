CADILLAC — Danger doesn’t take a day off, even when it’s raining.
Hundreds of people attended the Child Safety Expo held at the Cadillac Fire Department Wednesday, although organizers say the turnout could have been much higher if not for inclement weather.
Karen Staub, with the Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council, said they brought the majority of activities inside the fire garage this year. Last year, the weather was sunny, allowing the vendors to set up outside. Staub said several vendors canceled before the event due to the weather but overall, she was happy with the turnout.
Volunteers from the Career Tech Center, Baker College and other organizations came out Wednesday to help the event run smoothly.
During the expo, kids were given the opportunity to learn about fire safety; spray a fire hose; explore a fire engine, equipment and firefighter’s gear; meet Pup the Fire Dog; check out police K-9 demonstrations; and pet trained therapy dogs.
Fire Marshal Anthony Wolff assisted with running the fire safety portion of the expo in a trailer that can be filled with simulated smoke. Firefighters talked to the kids about what sorts of things to look for in their own homes that could potentially start a fire.
There also were other activities at the expo, including car seat safety checks; bike safety checks by McLain Cycle and Fitness; blood pressure tests; and child ID and vision screenings sponsored by the Masons and Lions, respectively.
When participants were finished checking out all the activities, they were invited to partake in a hotdog lunch grilled up by Cadillac firefighters.
The expo was organized by the Cadillac Fire Department, Cadillac Police Department, Wexford County Emergency Management and Wexford-Missaukee Child Protection Council.
