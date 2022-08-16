LAKE CITY — Rain, rain, go away.
The weather wasn’t too kind to the Missaukee Area Chamber as rain showers rolled over the weekend. As a result, Chamber Executive Director Dawn Kaminski said things could’ve gone better for last week’s car cruise and show.
“The rain really put people off,” she said. “We only had 54 registered car participants show up.”
While the rain may have deterred people from coming here Saturday, Kaminski said they had plenty of participation at Friday’s car cruise.
“The cruise went great,” she said. “The weather was wonderful. We had 281 cars.”
“People had a good time because we had the poker run again.”
As the weather started to clear Saturday, Kaminski said the crowded start to increase toward the end of the show. One group Kaminski said the Chamber wanted to see more of was children.
This year, she said they had a Kids’ Choice award to encourage the kids to get out and vote on their favorite car. By getting them more involved, Kaminski said they hope those kids will carry on future car shows.
“When you get the kids more involved, they’re the future of these old cars,” she said.
With about 16 kids involved in picking the Kids’ Choice award winner, Kaminski said it was nice to see them get excited.
Though other events like the DJ and Go Til She Blows were impacted by the weather, Kaminski said it was still a good car show overall.
“Kudos to those guys that brought those cars out because a lot of them don’t like to bring them out in the rain,” she said.
While the weather didn’t want to cooperate, Kaminski said she was thankful for the community support they received. Despite some still trying to recover from losses endured during the pandemic, Kaminski said they received around 25 sponsorships for this year’s car show.
“It was great to have the support that we got because we are still coming off of COVID,” she said.
While the turnout could’ve been better, Kaminski said it was nice to see some people come out to enjoy the cars.
“It was good just to see the people despite the weather,” she said.
Award Winners:
• Best Overall: Patrick Riley from Lake City with a 1959 Chevrolet Corvette
• Best of Show — Original: Mike Beech from Houghton Lake with a 1969 Plymouth GTX
• Best of Show — Modified: Dave Dukarski from Frankenmuth with a 1932 Ford Deuce Coupe
• Modern Muscle Award: Jeff Rink from Troy with a 1968 Pontiac Chevy GTO Camaro Convertible
• Best under the hood: Rob Walker from Swartz Creek with a 1956 Ford Fairlane
• Best Paint: Craig Moulton from Williamston with a 1969 GTO Judge
Choice Award Winners:
• Kids’ Choice: Morgan Crawford from Cadillac with a 1997 Bird Prowler Jr.
• Missaukee Area Chamber Choice: Fred West Jr. from McBain with a 1976 VW Bus
• Missaukee County Road Commission Choice: Fred West Sr. from Lake City with a 1978 VW
• Lake Missaukee Fire Department Choice: Jerry Root from Manton with a 1956 Pontiac Star Chief Safari Station Wagon
• Missaukee County Sheriff’s Choice: Mike Stivason from Houghton Lake with a 1936 Ford 1.5 ton
• People’s Choice: Gerrel Riely from Interlochen with a 1969 Chevelle
• Classic Chevrolet Choice: Ron Strouss from Manton with a 1941 Chevrolet Pickup Truck
Kids’ Box Car Show Award Winners:
• Community Choice: Althea Eberly
• Most Realistic: Coraline Eberly
• Most Creative: Aurelia Eberly
