CADILLAC — This spring is shaping up to be pretty odd.
With precipitation levels a fraction of what they typically are this time of year, farmers are beginning to stir anxiously as planting season draws near.
At the same time, owners of homes on area lakes and rivers also have noticed how low water levels are at a time when they're usually thinking about flood risk.
Accuweather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said while average temperatures for the Cadillac area about 2.8 degrees above normal for April, the area's received only about half of its normal precipitation amounts.
Temperatures swung dramatically Monday night into Tuesday morning, rising from the low 30s to near the 70 degree mark in a little over 24 hours.
Walker said the jet stream is more wobbly this year, increasing the chance for wide temperature shifts, although for the most part, these swings are characteristic of just about any spring in Northern Michigan.
Thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening were expected to produce around a half inch of rain in most spots, with some areas possibly receiving up to an inch.
Just as quickly as the warm front pushed into the area, it is expected to retreat back to the south later this week, with temperature dropping into the 40s by Friday.
Throughout the remainder of the week, Walker said the area could see some scattered showers, although these likely will leave less than an inch of rainfall altogether.
The area currently is in a moderate drought stage. According to the United States Drought Monitor, possible impacts from moderate drought are damage to crops and pastures; low streams, reservoirs, and wells, with some water shortages developing or imminent; and voluntary water-use restrictions.
In a normal year, the dam on the Clam River near Lake Cadillac would still be open, with water from lakes Mitchell and Cadillac spilling into the blue-ribbon trout stream.
But the dam has been closed for more than a month now, Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon said.
And still, the water levels on the lakes and the canal between them is low.
Dave Foley, who lives on Lake Mitchell and has talked to Solomon about the water levels, said he's heard some complaining about the lakes being low; for people with docks, it may mean they'll need to add extra sections.
"They have a good reason to complain," Foley said, pausing before adding, "It's nature's fault."
Foley said Lake Mitchell has seen tough years like this before; it's not a record. And the opposite of "not enough water" has also been true recently.
Solomon noted that weather patterns are changing. That can mean both storms and droughts happen in quick succession.
"It has been fairly well-established that weather patterns have been changing during the past 20 to 30 years. More rainfall, less severe winters and associated snowfall amounts, and larger and more frequent storm events have become the norm," Solomon noted, citing a storm in Mason County in 2019 where 13 inches fell in 24 hours. "What have historically been classified as 50-year and 100-year storm events seem to be occurring with much greater frequency and have lost a certain amount of meaning."
Osceola County Emergency Management Department Director Mark Watkins said water levels on the Muskegon River are at 7 feet right now, which isn't even close to the 10 feet mark when they start worrying about water spilling over the banks and filling people's yards and basements.
"You can almost always anticipate flood conditions every April," Watkins said. "Or at least watching for flood conditions, at a minimum."
This year, however, owing to moderate winter conditions, the soil was able to thaw quickly, giving melting snow and rain a place to go besides from the river. During a typical year, the soil remains frozen for much longer into the spring, causing meltwater to raise river levels.
In 2014, the Muskegon River reached the highest levels in its (recorded) history — 15 feet.
"I think we're still dealing with the fallout from that," Watkins said.
Fortunately, the light winter couldn't have come during a better year for Osceola County Emergency Management, which has been staying extremely busy assisting with county vaccination and COVID-19 mitigation efforts since last March.
While good for homeowners who don't have to worry so much about waking up to find water filling their basements, area farmers aren't so thrilled about the lack of precipitation.
Jodi DeHate, Missaukee Conservation District MAEAP technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties, said even with the rains expected to fall this week, farmers are starting a worry a little bit.
"It will be nice if we get that rain but we'll see what we get," said DeHate, who added that rainfall can be so variable that farms a mile apart from each other can experience significant differences in the amount they receive.
DeHate said most farmers are still waiting about a week or so before they start planting. Hopefully by then, conditions would have warmed up a bit and become less dry.
While most crops around this area won't be affected by a sudden warmup (such as what was experienced on Tuesday) followed by a rapid cool down, DeHate said the few fruit farmers in the area may see some crop damage as a result of wide temperature swings.
