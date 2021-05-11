Rainfall brings lakes up to summer levels

CADILLAC – Rainfall over the past couple of weeks has brought Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell up to their summer levels.
In April, there'd been some concern from lakefront property owners about that the lakes being lower than they're supposed to be.
But Wexford County Drain Commissioner Mike Solomon was optimistic that rainfall would bring the lakes up to level and he was right.
"As of today we are at 1,289.95 feet (which is) well above summer level and only 0.04 feet below spring high," Solomon wrote in an email to the Cadillac News on May 10.
Though a dam controls the spillage of water from the lakes into the Clam River, "ultimately, lake levels are a reflection of rainfall," Solomon told the Cadillac News by phone for a previous Cadillac News story that published April 27.
For the same article, National Weather Service Meteorologist Tim Locker said the rainfall was down about two or three inches;
On Monday, the National Weather Service's Advanced Hydrological Prediction Service showed between two and four inches of observed preciptation over lakes Cadillac and Mitchell during the past 14 days.
The delayed precipitation meant that Solomon closed the dam on the Clam River early this year. Solomon opened the dam on the Clam River on Oct. 24, 2020 and closed it on March 29, 2021 "which is fully two months before they have normally been closed."
A month ago, on April 7, 2021, the lakes were about "2.25 inches below the Court Established target summer level," Solomon wrote.
Sudden changes in weather patterns are a part of climate change.
"It has been fairly well-established that weather patterns have been changing during the past 20 to 30 years. More rainfall, less severe winters and associated snowfall amounts, and larger and more frequent storm events have become the norm," Solomon noted in a letter this spring about the low lake levels citing a storm in Mason County in 2019 where 13 inches fell in 24 hours. "What have historically been classified as 50-year and 100-year storm events seem to be occurring with much greater frequency and have lost a certain amount of meaning."
Water levels could come up even more this spring and early summer.
Typically, more than 10 inches of rain fall in April, May and June.
