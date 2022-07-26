LAKE CITY — An event Monday in Missaukee County drew the who’s who of local and state Republican politics, and the hope was it would be part of the catalyst for a Red Wave in the upcoming November General Election.
Both Republican candidates for the Michigan Secretary of State, Kristina Karamo, and Michigan Attorney General, Matthew DePerno, came to the Four Seasons Event Barn near Lake City for a fundraising dinner put on by the Missaukee County Republican Part. The two candidates spoke to nearly 200 supporters during the roughly three-hour event.
Missaukee County Republican Party Chairman and Missaukee County Prosecutor David Den Houten said one of the primary purposes of the local party should be to give a spotlight to the candidates, both at the local and state levels.
To have both the endorsed candidates for Attorney General and Secretary of State was to not only give them a spotlight but to also support them via the fundraiser.
“It is important to give them the opportunity to meet with our local residents, and just from Missaukee County, but other counties as well. It’s not every day residents from Missaukee County, Wexford County, Roscommon County and other counties in northern Michigan have an opportunity to meet the endorsed candidates for this high of an office,” Den Houten said.
He said the goal of the event was to allow those in attendance to get to know what Karamo and DePerno stand for and their key priorities.
For Karamo, there was no doubt the biggest issue facing the state and the Secretary of State’s office is election security.
Karamo said history has taught that either war or voting is how power is transferred, and Americans are blessed by voting. For that reason, Karamo said protecting that process is essential to protecting liberty.
As for why she was eager to come to the Missaukee County event Monday, Karamo said people have concerns, and people who have concerns also live in northern Michigan.
“It’s important to be a public servant. You have to talk to people and hear what’s going on within their local communities,” she said. “As you know, Michigan is a very large state with 83 counties and every county has a different set of concerns. So if you only focus on population centers, then the individuals in more rural communities get their concerns overlooked.”
DePerno also said he has been in northern Michigan across the Upper Peninsula for multiple events. While this is a first-time event for Missaukee County, DePerno said it is important to spend time in the region.
He also said he wanted to talk about the issues facing Michigan right now, and in particular the failed policies of the Democrats.
“We hope people will walk away with a positive message and a clearer idea of how to move forward so that we can beat the Democrats in November,” he said.
