CADILLAC — Motorists on US-131 typically take in the sights while driving the scenic portions in Wexford County, but on Tuesday, they saw something they were not expecting.
On Tuesday, Wexford County Central Dispatch started receiving calls referencing a naked man dancing while armed with a handgun on southbound US-131 near mile marker 187 in Clam Lake Township, according to Cadillac Michigan State Police Post. Police said witnesses reported a male subject was naked, dancing, and doing pushups when he produced a 9mm handgun.
The Rapid City man eventually manually emptied the ammunition from the handgun, while witnesses remained on the line, police said. A Michigan State Police sergeant from the Cadillac Post and a deputy from the Wexford County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene and police said they placed the 46-year-old into protective custody.
Police said the man was transported by MMR Ambulance to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital for a mental health evaluation. Police also said the Rapid City man was determined the man possessed a valid Michigan CPL.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.