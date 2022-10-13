CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Rapid City man accepted a plea for his part in a criminal sexual conduct incident during a recent court proceeding in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Devan Michael Wiedmer entered a no contest plea to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, multiple variables, for his connection with an incident on Sept. 5, 2020, in Cadillac. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as one at sentencing. It also permits the court to determine guilt from the review of the police report. He faces a potential sentence of up to two years in prison and/or $500 in fines.
As part of the plea, Wiedmer will be sentenced under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act. Michigan’s HYTA gives a youthful offender, ages 17 to 23, a chance to keep a criminal offense, including felonies, off of his or her record. A person who seeks HYTA is required to formally plead guilty to the offense or offenses, which are being considered for HYTA status.
However, once the court accepts someone on HYTA status, the court does not enter a judgment of conviction and Michigan State Police records become closed to the public view.
