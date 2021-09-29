CADILLAC — A panel of medical experts discussed a full range of COVID-19 issues, including positivity rates, respiratory illnesses and more during a Munson Healthcare virtual press conference Tuesday.
The experts included Munson Healthcare doctors, pediatricians and public health officials from across the Northern Michigan region.
Munson Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Christine Nefcy started the press conference off by talking about positivity rates. She said for the first time with this current surge, the region’s positivity rate was higher than the state’s 8.8% at 11.7%.
She also said in the month since the last press conference, daily positive cases admitted into the Munson Healthcare network went from 46 to 55 as of Tuesday morning.
“This is a little bit different than what we have seen in previous surges. We have seen a linear uptick in cases and then a decline,” she said. “We have really been fairly steady in our numbers in the mid-40 to low 50s for a while now. Acting a little differently than in the past. Not nearly as high, but lasting longer.”
She said they are not entirely sure why this current surge is acting differently, but it could be related to the number of people who are immunized.
Nefcy also said if a person has any upper respiratory symptoms such as runny nose or cough they should think about getting tested as COVID-19 has a mortality rate above 2%. As for the best place to get tested, she suggested utilizing public health, their primary care provider or a local pharmacy such as Walgreens or Rite-Aid.
With there being staffing issues around the region and the state, going to an emergency department of a hospital or urgent care facility for a COVID test could bog down the system more. However, if a person is having difficulty breathing, has a high fever or is so weak they can’t eat or drink they should go to an emergency room, Nefcy said.
Munson Healthcare Infectious Disease Consultant Christopher Ledtke talked about the booster to the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, there is not a booster for the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but that likely will change soon. Ledtke said the booster is the third dose for those who completed the two-shot series at least six months ago.
He added that there is some confusion about who should get the booster, but if a person has questions it is best to discuss them with a primary care physician.
“The threshold will be low to recommend these (boosters). We have a lot of supply. There is not a good reason to not get it if you meet the criteria,” he said.
On Monday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services urged certain Michiganders to get a booster shot if they received Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. This includes people ages 65 and older; individuals 18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19 due to underlying health conditions; and those at high risk of COVID-19 due to occupational or institutional exposure.
Next, Kids Creek Children’s Clinic pediatrician Dr. James Robertson talked about how the current surge is impacting children.
For the past 18 months or so, Robertson said his office and others like it have seen very few respiratory illnesses due to everyone masking and being at home. Once the current school year started, however, Robertson said those types of illnesses came back with a vengeance and not just COVID-19.
He said things like the common cold, sinus infections and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, which is seasonal like the flu. He said there have been lots of RSV positive tests. For adults, it’s like a cold. For infants who don’t have a forceful cough, Robertson said the thick and stringy snot related to RSV can be troublesome and be a significant illness.
“There is not much flu at all in the younger population. That doesn’t mean it’s not here, we just haven’t seen a lot of it,” he said. “We are doing lots of testing and we are seeing positive COVID, but it’s not a super high rate. Maybe one or two a week.”
He also said there is no consensus as to why RSV is more prevalent, but it was virtually non-existent last year. He also said the same is true about the flu, and for that reason, the potential is there for it to be bad this year.
Finally, he said schools that have implemented mask mandates are having fewer illnesses and issues so far this school year.
Grand Traverse Health Department Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger, Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department and Health Department of Northwest Michigan Health Officer Lisa Peacock and District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse talked about case counts within their jurisdictions.
Morse said cases and positivity rates have been increasing within the DHD No. 10 region, which includes Missaukee and Wexford counties.
From Sept. 11 through Sept. 17, Morse said there were 614 cases, while from Sept. 18 through Sept. 24, there were 820. Likewise, the positivity rate on Sept. 9 was 13.7%, while on Sept. 16, it was 14.3%, according to Morse.
During the question and answer portion of the press conference, a question was asked about whether COVID was showing signs of being a seasonal illness like the flu or RSV. Ledtke said there is no evidence of it being a seasonal illness but rather based on local surges. The surges are the result of new variants emerging, Ledtke said.
He also talked about breakthrough cases and how some are being reported. Those cases are likely due to the delta variant, but Ledtke could not speak to how many breakthrough cases there were.
When a question about testing was asked Nefcy said the problem is not having enough tests but having enough staff to administer them. Setting aside the fact that there is a global pandemic, Nefcy said this is historically a busy time as the transition from summer to fall occurs. So when you combine the pandemic with the busy fall season and a staffing shortage, it is easy to see why testing could be an issue.
The final question dealt with ivermectin and whether it was used within the Munson system. She said there is no clinical information that would indicate it should be used in the treatment of COVID-19, but it will be used on occasion topically to treat things like scabies.
The next virtual press conference will likely be held in two weeks.
