Raven Social in Cadillac temporarily closed after bartender tests positive for COVID-19

CADILLAC — The Raven Social in Cadillac announced on Wednesday they would be closed for an undetermined amount of time after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Raven Social, which in February changed its name from Raven Brewing and BBQ, is located at 119 S. Mitchell St.
Owner Connie Freiberg said a bartender tested positive for COVID-19 after becoming sick last week.
The last two days the employee worked were Wednesday, Sept. 24 from 4 to 9 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 23 from 4 to 9 p.m.
Freiberg said the employee was supposed to have worked Friday and Saturday but called in on those days after falling ill. She said the employee was asymptomatic the days they came into work.
Freiberg said the employee, who wore a mask while on the clock, only worked behind the bar, so the chances they came into contact with a customer on the floor are pretty minimal. It's possible they could have come into contact with a customer at the bar, however, which is why they are trying to get the word out about the positive test.
"The restaurant has been closed since Sunday for our normal days off," a statement reads on the Raven's Facebook page. "We will now be closed today (Wednesday) for deep cleaning and disinfection. We have advised all of our staff who may have been in contact with this employee to get tested."
The restaurant will be reopening when they have adequate staff that have a negative test result, according to the statement. Freiberg said only three employees were off on the day the bartender worked, which isn't enough to run the restaurant.
"As hard as this is on our business, it's the right thing to do," the statement continues. "We appreciate the support of everyone in Cadillac as it seems like we have had more than our fair share of staffing and mechanical issues over the past few months. Like everyone else, we are trying to navigate through these times by keeping our staff and guests as safe as possible. We feel that being honest and transparent is the best way to achieve that. We will keep you informed on social media as we work through this."
Freiberg said they're hoping to have many of the employees' test results back by Friday, at which time they'll make a decision on when to reopen.
Since changing the name and food selections at the restaurant earlier this year, Freiberg said they've been building up steam following the statewide shutdown. That progress has been halted several times, however, as a result of some unexpected hardships, including difficulties keeping enough people on staff to run the restaurant, and two major equipment failures that closed the store for a few days during the summer.
In her 13 years running restaurants, including the Blue Cow in Big Rapids, Freiberg said she's never had so many problems crop up in such a short period of time.
Fortunately, Raven Social was one of a number of businesses in Wexford County selected to receive grant funding from the Michigan Small Business Restart Program.
Freiberg said a portion of the $20,000 they'll receive through the program will be used to support employees who will be missing out on hours during the time the restaurant is closed.
"We're trying to be safe," Freiberg said about their reopening plan. "Having that grant support makes it easier to make a decision like this."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.