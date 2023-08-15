Raven Social in Cadillac unaffected by announcement regarding Big Rapids location

CADILLAC — The Raven Brewing and BBQ restaurant in Big Rapids will be closing its doors later this month.
The Raven Social in Cadillac, however, isn’t going anywhere.
Connie Freiberg, co-owner of both restaurants, said the announcement regarding the Big Rapids location did cause some confusion among people who worried that the Cadillac location also would be closing.
Nothing could be further from the truth, said Freiberg, who added that the Raven Social is doing better than ever.
“Things are going super strong in Cadillac right now,” Freiberg said. “For the first time since the pandemic, we’re open and fully staffed for lunch.”
On Monday, Freiberg posted on the Raven Brewing and BBQ Facebook page announcing that Aug. 27 will be the last operating day of the Big Rapids restaurant.
Freiberg said a hot dog shop called Fatty C’s will be opening at the location after Raven Brewing and BBQ closes down.
As for the Cadillac location, Freiberg said nothing will be changing. She added that finding employees has been their biggest challenge in Cadillac but within the last several months, things have improved significantly — and not just in Cadillac.
“It’s kind of fixing itself everywhere,” Freiberg said in regard to finding employees.
An upside of closing the Big Rapids restaurant, Freiberg said, is that now there will only be one Raven location, and that will be in Cadillac. Freiberg said she’s heard stories of people making plans to eat at the Raven but not specifying which one; this confusion caused some of those people to go to Cadillac and the others to go to Big Rapids.
