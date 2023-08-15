Raven Social in Cadillac unaffected by announcement regarding Big Rapids location

Kitchen staff at the Raven Social prepare some dishes in this Cadillac News file photo from 2021. The Raven BBQ and Brewing restaurant in Big Rapids will be closing its doors later this month. The Raven Social in Cadillac, however, isn’t going anywhere.

Kitchen staff at the Raven Social prepare some dishes in this Cadillac News file photo from 2021. The Raven BBQ and Brewing restaurant in Big Rapids will be closing its doors later this month. The Raven Social in Cadillac, however, isn’t going anywhere.