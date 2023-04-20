RC courses, rubber duck hunt new events at this year's Mesick Jeep Blessing

MESICK — It seems like the Mesick Jeep Blessing continues to get bigger and bigger each year, and this year is no exception.
While the event in past years has been held on a single day, there’s so much planned for this year’s Blessing that it will be held over two days, May 6 and May 7.
Starting out as a handful of Jeep enthusiasts who would take to the trails outside Mesick following a short prayer at a local church, the Jeep Blessing has grown into one of Northern Michigan’s largest events, drawing thousands of people and off-road vehicles to the corner of North M-37 and M-115 every spring.
Live music and entertainment, vendors, multiple obstacle courses and a mud pit are staples of the popular event, which this year will be entering its 22nd year.
In addition to old favorites, this year’s event will feature some new attractions, including RC and Power Wheel courses for kids on Saturday, and on Sunday, the Blessing will feature for the first time The Great Northern Michigan Duck Hunt.
The Duck Hunt is being organized by Wheeling Women Unite, and will raise money for 22 2 None, a non-profit organization that is fighting to end veteran suicide.
In the hunt, participants will solve puzzles in order to locate 22 rubber ducks scattered throughout Wexford, Kalkaska and Grand Traverse counties. Afterward, raffle drawings will be held and prizes handed out.
In addition to the Duck Hunt, Sunday also will feature a swap meet, where attendees can bring their used vehicle parts to sell and barter.
All proceeds from the Jeep Blessing go to charities. Event organizer Deb Stafford said they donated thousands in proceeds from previous year’s Jeep Blessing to a number of non-profit organizations, including the Cadillac Senior Center, Vets Serving Vets, Downs Syndrome Association of West Michigan, Project Christmas, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, among others.
Entrance is $5 per person 16 and over. Kids 15 and under are free. Off-road courses are $25 for Saturday or Sunday each per each eligible driver, and $35 for both days. Show and Shine entrance fee is $5 per vehicle.
Gates to this year’s Jeep Blessing property open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and the actual blessing will begin at 11 a.m. Mud pit, obstacle courses and “Show and Shine” will be held afterward.
Stafford said organizers will begin getting the grounds ready for the blessing this Saturday, a week before the event. Anyone interested in helping out can arrive anytime after 8 a.m.
Jeep Blessing schedule of events
Saturday, May 6
• 8 a.m. — Gates open. Blessing shirts go on sale. Benders in place and opening.
• 9 to 11 a.m. — Music from contemporary Christian band Story of Grace
• 11 a.m. — Blessing service starts
• Noon — Show and shine winners announced. All courses open, including kids areas
• 3 p.m. — Raffle bucket on stage
• 4:30 p.m. — Raffle drawings start
Sunday, May 7
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Vendors and swap meet area opens
• 9 a.m. — Registration and meeting for Duck Hunt
• 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Limited off-road intermediate courses openclamphere@cadillacnews.com
