The annual Reed City Evergreen Festival parade through downtown and the Christmas tree-lighting ceremony at the Depot was a huge hit Friday evening, drawing several hundred spectators, including many children with their families, to the streets to view the 40-minute parade and to advance to the Depot to sing carols with Santa and Mrs. Clause and the merry minstrels of Trinity Lutheran Church. Santa and Mrs. Clause greeted the enthusiastic crowd along Upton Street from the back of a horse-drawn sleigh. The Reed City marching band helped to lighten the mood and brighten the atmosphere, filling the night air with Christmas classics. Don Beach, owner and trail boss of the D Bar Ranch of Chase that has raised more than $200,000 fighting cancer through the Ride for a Cure program, helped Santa light the community Christmas tree this year. RC Fitness owners Tony and Debbie Yost were the winners of the first-ever downtown business decorating contest sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce.
photos by Mike Dunn
