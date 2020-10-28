CADILLAC — Did you have a “honey-do‘ list at the beginning of the pandemic? Did it result in a lot more garbage going out to the curb?
You’re not alone.
Residential waste dramatically spiked in March, while commercial waste dropped. Though both have moved a little closer toward normal in the months since then, residential waste is expected to remain high into 2021.
Some of the increased waste was due to people emptying out closets and sheds or getting rid of bulk items. Some of the increased waste was also due to people simply being at home and throwing out items at home instead of at their workplace (think take-out containers).
A lot of you may have gotten rid of a mattress.
In Cadillac, we threw out 306 more tons during the first two quarters of 2020 than we did in 2019. Typically, a Cadillac household will throw out 39.71 pounds; during the first half of 2020, we threw out an additional 10 pounds.
That may not sound like a lot, but 10 pounds across an entire city is a big deal.
“It would be the equivalent of picking up almost another 600 homes within the city of Cadillac during the first two quarters of 2020,‘ said Matt Biolette, manager of municipal sales in the Northern Michigan Region for Republic Services, which has the contract in Cadillac.
All that extra garbage has a big price tag.
“Republic’s had about $45,000 in an increased cost to collect Cadillac that we didn’t have in 2019,‘ Biolette said.
That’s because Republic Services had to run an extra truck in Cadillac.
The average truck holds eight to 10 tons of waste. Typically, two trucks service Cadillac daily, with one truck doing 70% of the residential waste and the other truck doing yard waste and 30% of the residential waste. But because of how quickly the trucks fill when everybody’s putting extra trash at the curb, a third truck has to be brought in.
“That other truck was never calculated in the cost structure of the city of Cadillac program,‘ Biolette said.
At the start of the pandemic, it was thought that SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, could be easily contracted via surfaces. To minimize the risk to drivers and to keep any asymptomatic drivers from spreading the virus to the community, Republic Services temporarily stopped taking bulk and yard waste.
While it’s no longer believed that hard surfaces drive infection rates, Republic Services disaster planning now considers what drivers will need to do if a virus means they can’t touch trash cans.
One way to keep drivers safer, not just from a virus but from repetitive stress injuries or from being struck by other motorists, is to switch more of the community over to the “cart‘ system.
With carts, picking up your trash is automated; the driver never has to leave the truck.
But in Cadillac, not everybody uses a cart. Some use other trash cans or just set bags at the end of the driveway. Carts are a little more than $2 month to rent through the city (in addition to your refuse charge), and Republic Services will replace your cart when it becomes damaged.
“When you have a lot of personal containers and bagged trash at the curbs, much like Cadillac does, then you have much more driver interaction with the material. And so if we can get to a more automated collection based system, it’s better for the community,‘ Biolette said.
Since residents are still supposed to bag their trash before placing it in the carts, the cart system can also be better for the environment because trash is more secure and less likely to wind up in waterways or gutters.
Approximately 68% of Cadillac households are using the carts. However, since Cadillac has what’s known as a “take-all‘ system, if you fill up your cart and set out trash bags next to the cart, the driver will still take that away.
“There’s not a large motivation for a resident to get a second cart through the city,‘ Biolette noted.
Interestingly, trash habits can vary from neighborhood to neighborhood.
“In some areas of the city, you’ll see stuff outside of the tote every single week at home,‘ Biolette said.
“Republic’s recommendation is to try to get the city of Cadillac to go to a more automated style system and then try to get away from this loose collection system,‘ Biolette said, adding that a bagged system (where you pre-pay for the bags) is always used by some people.
A solid waste committee and city council would have to approve any formal changes to the system; however, Republic Services can still encourage you to switch to a cart.
The current contract with Republic Services ends in 2023, though the parties could decide to renegotiate earlier.
In the meantime, expect to receive a mailer in early 2021 urging you to switch to the automated carts.
