MANTON — Not in Scott Chittle's wildest dreams did he imagine that a modest plan to build a community ice skating rink next to his Manton home would become a national news event.
The Cadillac News was the first to report on Chittle's ambitions in a Dec. 31, 2020 story and since that time, a number of newspaper and television reporters have done their own stories, including the Detroit Free Press and CBS Evening News's Steve Hartman, who did a piece on the rink for the On the Road series.
That media coverage in turn has led to dozens people and businesses reaching out to Chittle to offer words of encouragement and support, not to mention money and other donations.
One company sent him five ice shovels and a street sweeping machine valued at around $3,000 to help clean snow off the rink; another donated a $2,000 skate sharpening machine; yet another donated $1,500 worth of lights to illuminate the rink at night; and still another provided Chittle four life-size "Fathead" posters of athletes to hang around his house.
Smaller companies and individuals also have donated a host of miscellaneous items to Chittle, including rubber wrist bands, playing cards, hockey sticks and uplifting sports-themed books for kids, to name a few.
Chittle said he's also received 40 letters from people who heard about the rink, all containing money (totaling about $1,500), and all basically containing some version of the following message: "The world needs more of this ... keep up the good work."
Around 20 people have pulled into Chittle's driveway, knocked on his door and handed him money to support the project, as well.
"Three of them asked if they could give me a hug," said Chittle, who added that when the rink was up, traffic around his block (on Division Street) was five times busier than it normally is, as people showed up from far and wide to check it out.
"It's been just really cool," Chittle said. "A nice spotlight on our community."
But that was just the beginning.
Recently, the rink was included in the Reader's Digest "Nicest Places in America" contest.
"For the fifth year in a row, Reader’s Digest is searching for the Nicest Place in America, where people are kind, resilient, and work to make their communities better," reads a description of the contest on the Reader's Digest website. "After America faced a global pandemic and fought together for racial equality in 2020, this year is one of healing and building, of bouncing back stronger, together."
Chittle said he was contacted by someone from Reader's Digest who asked if he'd be interested in entering the contest. From an initial field of hundreds of submissions, (last year there were close to 1,200 submissions in the contest) the Reader's Digest staff whittled the field down to 10 — a field that included Chittle's skating rink.
Chittle, who has two young children, built the rink at a time when many school sporting events were cancelled due to COVID-19.
"Something to get off the couch," Chittle said at the time. "I needed to do something to get these kids out and about. Their parents, too. Plus, I'm 50 years old. This is a good winter exercise program for me."
Building the rink wasn't easy. Chittle ran into complications when he underestimated the volume of water required to fill the rink, due in part to the uneven gradient of his yard, which required him to fill one side to 14 inches off the ground and the other side only to a couple inches. In total, the rink required around 24,000 gallons to fill, costing about $2,000. This would have been prohibitively expensive. Fortunately, Cedar Creek Township offered to provide the water, free of charge. Others from the community also donated skates for the kids to use.
It didn't take long for word to spread about the rink and within a couple of weeks, Chittle said it was packed with skaters and their parents, who watched and conversed with other parents outside the ice.
"I noticed some parents standing there with grins on their face the whole time," Chittle said. "I said to them, 'hopefully this is one of those nights that creates a lot of memories.' One said that he thought it was."
"It was fun and cool," said Alyssa Wagner, one of the youngsters who often visited the rink in the wintertime.
"It made may winter," said Chittle's son, Cooper, who added that the rink gave him something to do after basketball was cancelled.
"It made my winter a lot better than it was," concurred Hunter Sutton, who also made frequent use of the rink.
Reader's Digest will be collecting feedback on the top 10 locations until July 17, after which time a panel of judges — including best-selling author and journalist Mitch Album — will select the winner.
If the rink is chosen, Chittle said Reader's Digest will send a journalist and film crew to Manton to highlight the project, which will be featured on the front page of the November issue of the magazine.
Regardless of how the rink does in the contest, however, Chittle is planning to expand this winter from the current rink size of 3,000 square feet to 5,000 square feet.
While much of the response to the rink seems a little unreal to Chittle, he thinks the story resonates because there is a sense of it being "all-American" and wholesome.
To check out the other nominees and to leave feedback on who should be selected for this year's "Nicest Places in America" contest, go to https://www.rd.com/article/nicest-places-in-america-2021/.
