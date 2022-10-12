CADILLAC — The Northern Lites Readers Theatre this weekend will be presenting its latest production — “Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat! A Joy Ride Down the Other Side of the Hill.”
According to a press release issued by the group, the comedy is “for women and the men who love them.”
“It’s a laugh-a-minute, fast-paced performance with some tender moments thrown in,” the press release continues. “From casseroles to wrinkles, from diets to funerals, the 12 women in the cast find something funny on their ride down the other side of the hill.”
Written by Patti Corsini, Carole Fenstermacher and Natalie King, “Laugh, Cry, Pee, Repeat!” will be performed on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. Both performances will be at Up North Arts Center, located at 601 Chestnut St.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased in advance from Brinks Art and Frame and Horizon Books. They are also available online through the Up North Arts website, at upnorthartsinc.com. Tickets will be available at the door if space allows.
“I think this show has been my biggest challenge,” said Northern Lites Readers Theatre organizer Pat Paveglio. “Twelve women, 32 scenes, constant motion. Good thing I have such a great cast.”
For more information on this event or Northern Lites Readers Theatre, see our Facebook page, visit the Up North Arts webpage, upnorthartsinc.com, or email readerstheatrecadillac@gmail.com.
