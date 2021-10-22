MARION — While video games used to be considered a waste of time or something uncool to do, today they are as mainstream as going to the movies, watching television or playing a sport.
Maybe even more so.
Gaming is massively popular among Gen Z (people born between 1997 and 2012) and millions play daily in the United States. With the advent of esports and the potential to turn video game skills into a viable and lucrative career, it is not a far stretch to say more of today’s youth will see if they have what it takes.
For that reason, names of professional gamers may one day rank up there with the likes of Al Kaline, Barry Sanders, Isiah Thomas and Gordie Howe.
Even the Olympics are starting to take notice of esports.
The International Olympic Committee partnered with five International Sports Federations and game publishers to produce the Olympic Virtual Series, which took place earlier this year before the start of the Summer Olympics. It was aimed to mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts around the world.
There were five events, including baseball, cycling, rowing, sailing and motorsports. Each event differed in form and concept and was operated via the sport’s respective publisher platform. Like the Olympic Games, fans also had the opportunity to engage and follow the virtual series on the Olympic Channel.
It is with all that in mind, Marion High School has started an esports club. Although it started last year, the current school year is the first year where it is a recognized school activity.
Marion junior Trey Davis was part of the club last year and again this year. The 16-year-old said when he explains to people what esports are and what he and his teammates do, he keeps it simple.
“It’s just video games that become more competitive. You play in tournaments against others and it’s just more competitive,” he said.
John Chambers also was a member of the club last year, but unlike Trey who has another year before graduation, he was a member of the class of 2021. He said his friend Eric Williams, who is a senior this year, was the one who went to coach and Marion High School teacher Chris Mayer about getting the club started.
While the club now has full use of the high school’s media center, computers, the internet and other equipment like controllers, John said it wasn’t like that last year. Instead, John brought his Playstation console into school and Eric brought his PC and they hooked it up to a television in Mayer’s classroom.
“We were only able to play in the spring because we didn’t even have a fall season,” he said. “We played Fortnite for that season and that’s just what we did.”
As for why he opted to come back to help the team this year, John said they needed help and he didn’t want to see the club end. For the student population who doesn’t like to play organized sports, esports is a way for like-minded individuals to come together and be a part of a team.
Mayer said the club is not considered a sport by the district and the members won’t be getting a varsity letter, but he said he sees that changing in the future. Currently, Marion is the only local school in the Northern Lower Peninsula that is part of the Michigan High School Esports Federation.
The MiHSEF is free to join, non-profit that is organized and operated by educators. The main purpose of the organization is to grow esports in Michigan in a safe and secure environment.
“It is really trying to get the esports programs into local schools because there are so many opportunities in the college world and in the professional world that are not being acknowledged in the school systems, yet,” he said.
Institutions like Alma College, Aquinas College, Michigan Technological University, Western Michigan University, University of Michigan Ferris State University have varsity-level esports teams or clubs. Many also offer scholarships for those who show skill, just like in other sports like football and basketball.
Although college teams, scholarships and the chance to make a lot of money are all things that are possible through esports, Trey said he doesn’t have big goals or aspirations. He mainly plays in the club for the fun and of course the winning.
While players like Trey might not have goals when it comes to esports at Marion, Mayer does. As a gamer himself, Mayer said he would like to see esports become an athletic organization. He said its popularity is growing domestically and around the world and the world finals for the professional ranks drew more viewers than the Super Bowl.
“I do see it becoming much more popular and a little bit more mainstream. I do see esports becoming a sport in most schools,” he said. “I see it happening at the college level first and then once the colleges really pick it up, high schools are going to want to provide that opportunity for their students.”
For it to become more widespread in Northern Michigan, however, Mayer said internet connectivity is going to have to improve and investments must be made in the infrastructure.
From a players’ standpoint, both Trey and John said they just want more students to check it out. The hope is that it continues to grow and gain momentum.
“I hope to see it get bigger and for people to not just see it as just a thing for all the gamer kids to go. More people than just these guys (motions to the players in the media center) play video games,” John said. “I mean there are people who do this for a living, you know, and this is a good place for that to launch for some people. If this is what they are supposed to do, that potential shouldn’t be wasted.”
