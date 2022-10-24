Last week, snowflakes filled the air and covered the ground, albeit only for a short time, and thoughts of winter roads and driving probably filled the minds of many.
Winter is not far off.
The last few years have been difficult and some challenges remain, but road commission managers believe it should be business as usual when the snow starts to fly and the salt and plow trucks hit the roads.
Wexford County Road Commission Engineer/Manager Karl Hanson said his agency recently received its last shipments of salt and is ready for when winter finally takes hold of the region. He said that means 15,000 tons of salt are stored in the county’s two storage barns. Hanson also said the county has its backup salt on order, which equates to 70% of the 15,000 the county currently has stored.
“We have state salt and county salt and they are in the same barns. Then we track based on usage,” Hanson said.
He said on average the county uses 9,000 to 10,000 tons to treat both state and county roads, but it varies from year to year and depends on how cold it is, how much snow there is and how frequent the snow falls. When it is cold, Hanson said the road commission uses less salt because it is not as effective. He also said when there is freezing rain, they have to use a tremendous amount of salt.
Last year, Hanson said overall it was a lighter winter but the multiple freezing rain events that hit the region meant the county had to use a lot of salt to make the roads passable.
“We would rather it stay cold and not bounce back and forth. When it does that means more freeze-thaw cycle and it makes it so gravel roads and anywhere there is hard pack is icy,” he said.
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Michael Mattzela said his agency is not anticipating an icier-than-normal winter, but if that does happen his drivers will be ready.
Like Wexford County, Mattzela said Osceola County is fully stocked with salt, so when the snow flies they can get to work. He said, unlike Wexford County, his agency doesn’t have the capacity in their storage sheds, so they are constantly having to bring in salt regularly.
One of the biggest challenges facing his agency is the cost of fuel, according to Mattzela.
He said the most recent numbers he has are through September and they are probably not surprising as everyone is feeling the pain at the pump. Mattzela said through September, the road commission is up $150,000 when compared to last year.
“We are at 140% just through September. We are projecting almost double the fuel cost when compared to last year,” he said. “We do have to think about the extra stuff because of it. Whether we can do that or not, (high fuel cost) is a budget constraint and we have to think twice about non-essential stuff because of the fuel cost.”
He said this extra fuel cost is going to impact the work the road commission can and can’t do during the next summer season. He said there are a couple of projects the road commission won’t be doing because of that added fuel cost to the budget.
Hanson said Wexford County is in the same predicament when it comes to fuel costs. The challenge for his agency and all of the people in the industry is they are in an energy business, according to Hanson.
“This is the sole biggest determining factor in what we do, the price of oil. All the trucks burn fuel and the construction material takes a lot, whether it’s aggregate, paving or asphalt,” he said. “It affects the price of all that. The price of construction materials and projects are at a much higher rate of inflation.”
For Hanson, it is simple math. If the price of materials goes up 20% then that means the road commission has to do 20% less than anticipated.
When it comes to supply chain issues, Mattzela said there are still problems.
He said getting equipment is taking forever and when you do get a new truck or other pieces of equipment, getting them outfitted is another headache.
“We finally got two new trucks after two years and now there are 24 trucks ahead of them to get them outfitted. There are backups everywhere,” he said. “Truck parts are more expensive and scarce.”
Hanson agreed that there is an environment where getting parts is a concern. While there have been supply chain issues throughout time, Hanson said it was usually one specific thing, but it was never like the way it is now since the pandemic.
That is why fleet standardization is important so they can have a lot of the same parts fit all the trucks.
