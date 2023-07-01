Consumer Fireworks Safety Tips • Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks. • Know your fireworks; read the cautionary labels and performance descriptions before igniting. • A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities. Never give fireworks to children. • Alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show. • Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks. • Light one firework at a time and then quickly move away. • Use fireworks OUTDOORS in a clear area; away from buildings and vehicles. • Never relight a “dud” firework. Wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. • Always have a bucket of water and charged hose nearby. • Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers. • Do not experiment with homemade fireworks. • Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day. • FAA regulations prohibit the possession and transportation of fireworks in your checked baggage or carry-on luggage. • Report illegal explosives, like M-80s and quarter sticks, to the Fire or Police Department. SOURCE: National Council on Fireworks Safety
Recent rains have lessened fire danger in Northwest Michigan, but with the chance of rain sporadic at best over the next week, those risks could return quickly.
As luck would have it, it is just in time for the Fourth of July.
While many communities across the area will be holding firework displays, those that work in and around the region’s woods and forests are asking residents to use caution if they choose to use consumer-grade fireworks.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fire Prevention Specialist Paul Rogers said fireworks are always a concern this time of year but this year that concern is heightened due to the prolonged dry and drought conditions. Rogers said fireworks equate to about 4% of all reported wildfires with the overwhelming cause being open burning.
With the recent rains and the forecast showing higher humidities, Rogers said the need to restrict the use of consumer-grade firework use is likely not going to be needed but the DNR will continue to monitor conditions.
Gaylord National Weather Service Meteorologist Sean Christensen said this weekend there is a chance for “popcorning” scattered showers that will pop up here and there but will not be widespread. He also said they might include some thunder.
He said that could continue into Independence Day throughout the region.
As for the smoke from the Canadian wildfires that have been making air quality poor and creating hazy conditions, Christensen said beginning on Friday and heading into Saturday it is expected to dissipate. Beyond that, however, Christensen said it is hard to forecast past a couple of days.
As for high temperatures, he said the weekend and heading into early next week they could be in the low to middle 80s, but cooler by the lakeshore. By the middle of next week, Christensen said the highs will be in the middle to upper 80s with a few locations reaching the 90s.
With the chance for rain, he said humidities will be higher over the weekend but as temperatures increase into next week it will be warm and dry.
As for the potential for issuing things like Red Flag warnings over the next several days, Christensen said that is a long shot at best. That said, the National Weather Service is still monitoring the situation along with the DNR and forest service.
“We are always monitoring it and coordinating with the DNR and forest service. They are still concerned and we are still a little dryer than normal but conditions are definitely improving,” he said.
When it comes to consumer-grade fireworks, some rules must be followed and there are specific times when they can be ignited.
Michigan amended its Michigan Fireworks Safety Act in 2018, which modified when and how a municipality can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks.
The changes significantly reduced the total number of days and the time frame in which fireworks can be used and not regulated locally. Changes to the law also increased the fine amount a municipality can charge for violations of their local ordinances from $500 to $1,000.
Municipalities can regulate the ignition, discharge and use of consumer fireworks on any other day/time through the adoption of local ordinances. If you are unsure if the township, village or city where you reside has fireworks restrictions, contact the local clerk’s office.
Even if a local government restricts fireworks in their municipality by passing a local ordinance, state law requires that fireworks must be allowed on the following days, after 11 a.m.: Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1; the Saturday and Sunday before Memorial Day, until 11:45 p.m.; June 29 to July 4, until 11:45 p.m.; July 5, if it falls on a Friday or Saturday, until 11:45 p.m.; and the Saturday and Sunday before Labor Day, until 11:45 p.m.
DNR Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said people need to be extra cautious with everything they do when it comes to using fire or fireworks.
“The rain we got did help. The ground in the first four or five inches is wet and that helps things trying to hold moisture,” he said. “Underneath that, the drop is still there. On average we got an inch of rain recently and we need considerably more and higher humidity. June has been unprecedented.”
Because of how dry June was, Baker said it won’t take long for things to dry up, especially if there is a week of hot, dry weather. He said there is still a lot of dry fuel out in the woods and forest and July and August historically are drier months. For that reason, Baker said people should be prepared for things to dry back up unless a weather pattern of rain every few days takes hold.
It is a similar tale of caution from the U.S. Forest Service when it comes to celebrating this Fourth of July.
The forest service is reminding visitors to the Huron-Manistee National Forests that fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices, including sparklers and aerial fireworks, are strictly prohibited on all national forest system lands, regardless of the holiday or season. The danger associated with a wildfire from fireworks, and even unattended campfires, during peak recreational activity, poses a risk to the forests’ visitors and area residents.
Recent rainfall in the national forest was not evenly widespread. Sandy soils and previously dry conditions leave one-hour fuels, like brush and grass, susceptible to ignition from stray sparks.
“Warm sunny days on the forest elevate fire danger and jeopardize the safety of not only our residents, but the recreationists who are dispersed camping and hiking,” Huron-Manistee National Forests Supervisor James Simino said.
U.S. Forest Service Deputy Fire Management Officer Ben Wagner said more than 85% of all wildfires are human-caused and thus preventable. Sparklers and aerial ignition devices can scatter hot embers in multiple directions where they can stay hot and possibly ignite flammable materials on the forest floor leading to an accidental ignition of a wildfire.
Most tents and other camping equipment are made of synthetic, lightweight materials that tend to ignite and spread fire quickly. While developed campgrounds have metal rings to help contain campfires, dispersed camping has other inherent dangers when campfires are left unattended.
“Embers can smolder for days in the pine needles, leaves and other organic material on the forest floor. As conditions become drier, the intensity of the heat from a smoldering ember can increase. Under the right conditions, it can rekindle, producing flames which can grow to dangerous levels,” Wagner said.
Wagner also said campfires should never be left unattended and recommended everyone follow the Smokey Bear standard of campfire extinguishing, drown, stir, feel and repeat until it’s cold to the touch.
