With a long holiday weekend coming up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising trial users to be aware of potential hazardous obstacles.
Many state-designated trails across northern Lower Michigan — specifically in Lake and Wexford counties — were impacted by the recent strong storms, according to the DNR. Many trees and branches broke and fell onto trails, creating hazardous obstacles.
As the DNR and volunteers asses these trails, closure signs and blockades will be placed in areas deemed unsafe. Trail users also are asked to use extreme caution, especially during the upcoming Labor Day weekend.
“The trails could be dangerous, particularly for motorized trail users who come upon unsafe trail conditions quickly,” Scott Slavin, Northwest Lower Peninsula trails specialist for the DNR Parks and Recreation Division said. “We urge ORV riders to slow down, take corners with extra caution, watch for potential hazards and stay on designated trails.”
Trail assessments and cleanup efforts are a collaborative effort between DNR staff and many volunteers who regularly maintain these trails. Trail users can report significant obstructions or erosion to Jessica Holley-Roehrs, DNR Parks and Recreation statewide motorized trails specialist, by emailing HolleyJ1@Michigan.gov or calling (517) 331-3790.
To learn more about ORV safety and rules or to view an interactive, printable map of state roads available for ORV use, go to Michigan.gov/ORVInfo.
