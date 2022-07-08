Recent weather conditions could lead to West Nile Virus breakout year

CADILLAC — June brought with it several periods of hot, dry weather. Heading into the remaining summer months, conditions could spur a West Nile Virus breakout year.
In general, the mosquito-transmitted West Nile Virus is considered to be a rare disease, with only 31 total cases reported statewide in 2020, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. However, Michigan State University Professor of Entomology Ned Walker said breakout years can occur when the conditions are right. He said the greatest number of known cases in Michigan in any given year was about 650, but in lower years, cases stay within the dozens.
Regardless of its rarity, Walker said it’s important to be aware of WNV’s transmissibility, and to be prepared before enjoying outdoor recreation. WNV transmission isn’t impacted only by weather, it can also depend on the time when birds produce their young.
Walker said bird populations like the American Robin, the Northern Cardinal, the morning dove and the house Sparrow are all common carriers of the WNV. When those species interact with infected mosquitoes, the virus is passed between the two, allowing it to bridge out of the bird population and into other human and animal populations.
“The mosquito can pass the virus to something that it bites. It might be another bird, or might be a human being, or a horse,” Walker said. “And so you can see how the virus will circulate in the mosquito population as a consequence of its multiple blood feeding attempts on different kinds of animals.”
When those species of bird then produce, their nestlings and fledglings become vulnerable to contracting WNV through mosquito bites, due to their exposed skin from lack of feathers. Walker said the nesting process often occurs through the summer, and when combined with hot, dry weather, it can also promote transmission of the virus.
District Health Department No. 10 Medical Director Dr. Jennifer Morse said humans are considered to be “dead end” hosts of WNV, because they cannot pass the virus on to other animals. When humans do contract WNV through the bite of a mosquito, she said it’s often an asymptomatic infection.
“So 80% of the time, you don’t even know you’ve been sick,” Morse said.
For those who do develop symptoms, they usually come in the form of a fever, body ache or headache. Morse said it’s also important to note that people over the age of 60 are more likely to have severe symptoms. In some cases, WNV can attack the neurologic system, causing encephalitis or meningitis in older populations. If WNV doesn’t become fatal for those individuals, Morse said it can lead to long-term disabilities.
“I always think of our older adults who might like to go out gardening or hiking, or just enjoying the outdoors,” she said. “(They) really want to be particularly cautious with their mosquito prevention, insect repellent and those types of things.”
Although WNV is not typically fatal in humans, Morse said it, and other mosquito-borne illnesses, can cause devastating loss in horse populations. She said there is a vaccine available for horses to protect against WNV and Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
“I always like to mention that, because it’s really sad that there’s so many of them that aren’t vaccinated,” she said. “So it is a good time for people to get their horses up to date if they’re not yet.”
Walker said the state health department and its partners are just beginning mosquito virus testing. He said as far as he knows, there have not been any positive cases of West Nile Virus in humans, but it’s still early in the season.
“So we’ll see. Time will tell,” he said. “But that’s my prediction is that we should have a higher than normal West Nile Virus here based on our heat in June.”
A Michigander’s interaction with mosquitoes is almost a given. After suffering through a long winter, Walker said people naturally flock to local parks, campgrounds and hiking trails, and that telling them to stay indoors never fares well. He said if people are going to venture out during times of high mosquito concentration (early morning, evening), they should try to wear longer pants and shirts, and bring along a repelling spray.
Area-wide management of mosquitoes can be done a few different ways, Walker said. More often, mosquito control is done through killing the pests at the larval stage by spraying bacterial insecticide into collections of standing water.
Morse said spraying for mosquitoes and other pests is generally up to local governments, and often depends on the measured risk of mosquito-borne illness in that area. If the mosquito population is tested and monitored, and doesn’t carry a risk for WNV, then she said spraying may not be necessary. But if monitoring reveals a heavy disease load, then it could be worthwhile to spray.
“There are some protocols set up by other states where they have higher incidences of illness, that they really do have kind of a stepwise approach towards that,” Morse said. “As we see more and more illness coming into our mosquito populations, with time, we may see that becoming more common in our areas. Right now, it’s not really common in Michigan...”
Morse also recommends wearing long clothing to protect against mosquitoes, as well as using a personal mosquito repellent like DEET.
