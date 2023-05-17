Reconstruction of Lester Street to begin Thursday

CADILLAC — One of this year’s biggest street reconstruction projects is slated to begin this week.
On Thursday, crews will begin milling Lester Street in preparation for a complete rebuild of the roadway and replacement of underground utilities.
The project will entail pavement and concrete curb and gutter replacement; reconstruction of driveways from the street back to the sidewalk; and new water main, sanitary and storm sewer installation.
According to Cadillac City Council documents, the project also includes the addition of several sections of sidewalk near Franklin Elementary School, which will enhance walkability and pedestrian safety in the area.
The reconstruction will take place from Stimson Street to James Street, and the contractor in charge of the project is C.J.’s Excavating, which earlier this year was awarded a $1.1 million contract to complete the work. That amount includes a 10% contingency for city engineer-approved field changes in unit quantity or scope due to unknowns in municipal utilities and underground conditions.
The project will be tackled in sections, with the portion from Evart Street to James Street beginning May 18 and the portion from Stimson Street to Evart Street beginning June 15.
The portion from Stimson to Evart will be open to traffic while the south half of the project is being built. Franklin Elementary School access will remain open until school is out.
Project engineer Connie Boice, with Prein and Newhof, said construction notices were passed out to neighborhood residents last week.
Boice said they expect a couple of small interruptions in water service, and that area residents will be notified in advance by the contractor or the city.
Lester Street currently ranks among the worst in the city, with a condition rating of two out of 10, according to the city’s 2024-2029 Capital Improvement Program.
Boice said they expect this project to be finished by Labor Day, before the start of the next school year.
