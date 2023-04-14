CADILLAC — The mercury reached a record high in the Cadillac area on Thursday and Friday, and the streak could continue Saturday.
The National Weather Service also recorded a high of 78 degrees on Wednesday, which tied the record set in 1977.
With the hot temperatures, wind and dry conditions fire danger has been high and is expected to remain high through Saturday.
The high temperature on Thursday was 82 degrees, which according to Cadillac News records is 10 degrees higher than the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1938.
The heat continued Friday after a cool start to the morning, it reached the mid-70s by noon and surpassed the record high of 77 degrees, set in 2003.
The record high for Saturday is 83 degrees, set on April 15, 2002.
The streak of record or near record high temperatures is likely to end Sunday. The forecast calls for a rainy day with the high reaching the low to mid-70s. The record for April 16 is 84 degrees, set in 2002.
Unless there is some drastic change to the weather forecast, Monday is expected to be significantly cooler, with temperatures only topping out in the low 40s with a chance of rain and snow.
