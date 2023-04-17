CADILLAC — The record-high temperature streak that began last week ended on Saturday, although the margin of victory for the old record was slim.
The National Weather Service reported a high temperature of 82 degrees on Saturday, which is 1 degree less than the record of 83 set in 2002.
The streak of record -breaking and record-tying temperatures began on Wednesday, which recorded a high of 78 degrees, which tied the record set in 1977.
The high temperature on Thursday was 82 degrees, which according to Cadillac News records is 10 degrees higher than the previous record of 72 degrees set in 1938.
The heat continued Friday after a cool start to the morning, it reached the mid-70s by noon and reached 81, surpassing the record high of 77 degrees, set in 2003.
