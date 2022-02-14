LAKE CITY — It was a record year for the Lake City Polar Plunge as an estimated 80 plungers came out to Lake Missaukee for the annual event Saturday afternoon.
“This year was the best that we’ve ever had in the 11 years that we’ve been doing the Polar Plunge here in Lake City,” event organizer Ken Mattei said. “We raised $32,400 so far, and we’re still collecting money over the next few weeks. So, it’s going to be a record amount.”
Each year, Mattei said Lake City typically raises around $18,000 to support the Special Olympics. With a $15,000 goal set for this year, he said it felt great to exceed their expectations.
“I’ve been doing this for so long, and this community really came out this year in full force,” Mattei said.
Though temperatures sunk below 15 degrees, that didn’t discourage people from jumping into the icy waters of Lake Missaukee for a good cause.
“It does such a wonderful thing for the Special Olympics and has created so much money, that it’s just easy to do,” Billie Reid-Daniels said.
Reid-Daniels, 85, said she has participated in the Polar Plunge for 11 years and has inspired her daughter Katie Reid-Ciraulo to get involved for the past nine years.
“She told me you’re going to feel something that you’ve never felt before,” Reid-Ciraulo said. “And she was absolutely right.”
For over a decade, the Lake City Polar Plunge has been a huge event for the area. With the event being held virtually last year, Mattei said he was excited about its in-person return.
“It feels great,” Mattei said.
Though the Winter Special Olympics were canceled this year, Mattei said the money raised will go toward regional games. He also said some money will be put into a grant, which local communities can apply for to support their local athletes.
This year’s Polar Plunge was also dedicated to James Reid, the former owner of the Town Pump Saloon, who passed away in August 2021. Mattei said Reid was a huge supporter of the plunge and the Special Olympics.
“He brought us to Lake City,” Mattei said. “We wouldn’t be here without him.”
After the main event, plungers gathered at the Town Pump Saloon and enjoyed the After Splash Bash and award show.
One of the award winners, Duane Baldwin, was recognized for raising over $3,700 by himself. In the 11 years he has participated in the plunge, Baldwin has raised around $25,000. However, Baldwin said the credit goes to the community.
“It feels tremendous,” Baldwin said. “I mean, a small community like this that steps up ... for this event to support it like they do, it’s amazing.”
With this year’s plunge all wrapped up, Mattei said he was happy with the turnout this year. As for next year, he said they plan to add a morning 5K run with the plunge for extra support.
“For those that don’t want to jump in the water, they could run the 5K and still participate,” Mattei said. “And I’m sure we’ll get a great crowd for that.”
