Recovered Cadillac Hospital COVID patient returns to thank staff

CADILLAC — After spending almost a month on the Cadillac Hospital COVID floor, Elaine Harless returned on the one-year anniversary of her discharge to thank the staff who cared for her.
Harless’ visit was a surprise to the doctors and nurses who had become her home away from home during her illness. She brought with her a homemade batch of cookies, handwritten cards and many happy tears.
There were moments during Harless’ 29 days on the seventh floor that she didn’t think she would make it. She said it had been documented on her chart three times that she almost died.
Although not yet fully recovered, due to having restrictive lung disease, Harless was able to show Cadillac Hospital staff that she’s back in good health, and it’s all thanks to them.
“They made you feel like you were the only one that they had to care for,” she said. “They didn’t look past you. If you needed them, they were there.”
Experiencing the pandemic from inside a hospital room was vastly different from living through it at home, Harless said. This time last year, case numbers were peaking once again, and when hospital staff entered her room, she said they wore protective gear from head to toe.
“I remember that when they’d come into my room, they were in these big, black helmet things, and all masked up and covered,” Harless said. “I thought I was in a Star Wars movie at one point.”
The road to recovery hasn’t been easy for Harless. Following her discharge, she couldn’t walk for weeks, and her muscles had atrophied, making it difficult to complete the everyday tasks that were once second nature.
“You lose the muscle tone, just the weakness in everything,” she said. “I still have a lot of the brain fog, I still have...restrictive lung disease, but I’m alive, and I got to see some amazing people today that helped make that possible.”
Patient Care Assistant Alexis Holmes said that even in Harless’ darkest times, she was always kind to the staff. Holmes said she remembers always hearing Christian music coming from Harless’ room.
When Holmes lost a patient she was caring for, Harless’ faith and positive attitude would lift her spirits. Even after Harless was discharged, the impact she had on Holmes remained.
“I really, truly do think about her all the time. My middle name is actually Elaine, so I always just remembered her name from that,” Holmes said.
“I do think about her, because we still are getting COVID patients, and she was just the one that really touched me.”
Dr. Michael Salata said it’s not unheard of for patients to come back and thank their care team, but it’s rare, and life giving. Harless was a particularly memorable patient for Salata because of her outspoken love for Jesus and for the people who were taking care of her.
“She didn’t know if she was going to live, and she was like, ‘I’m going to minister to these people while I’m here,’ which was incredible,” he said. “It was really inspiring to me.”
Harless’ husband, Darryl, said these last few years have been the hardest of their lives, it’s God who got them through. One year prior to contracting COVID, Harless developed sepsis in her leg after falling out of their vehicle. On the same day, Darryl went into congestive heart failure.
The couple is hopeful that this is their last hospital visit for a while, and said it’s a miracle that they’ve made it out alive.
“The faithfulness of God ... and the things that the book says about him and how he’ll provide and take care of, we have experienced that in the last few years,” Darryl said. “Through my open-heart surgery, through her COVID, and just his faithfulness and love is what sustains us through it all.”
