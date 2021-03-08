Recreation survey underway

CADILLAC — Do you think Cadillac needs more playgrounds? What about walking trails? Or pickleball? Snowboarding? Or are you happy with what we have but just want more parking at the facilities?
Whatever your recreation priorities are, the city and Cadillac Area Public Schools want to hear from you.
Cadillac’s Recreation Plan gets updated every five years, and it’s time for the update.
Input from residents is an important factor in compiling the new plan.
That’s why the city recently announced the release of a survey.
“The primary focus of the Recreation Plan is to assess the recreational needs of the community and establish a short- and long-range plan for the implementation of needed recreational resources including both park space and facilities,‘ states a city news release. “Having a current Community Recreation Plan also aids the city and Cadillac Area Public Schools (CAPS) in grant solicitations through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and other agencies.‘
You’ve got a few weeks to voice your opinion; the city said they’re taking survey responses until March 26.
You can take the survey online and view the most recent, expiring recreation plan by visiting https://www.cadillac-mi.net/115/Community-Development. Scroll to where it says “Recreation Plan and Survey.‘
