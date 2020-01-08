Recreational marijuana laws limit the places of consumption

CADILLAC — Medical marijuana consumption has been legal in Michigan since 2008 and recreational consumption was voted into legalization 10 years later in November of 2018.
In Michigan, a person at least 21-years-old can have up to 2.5 ounces on their person and up to 10 ounces in their homes.
But just because recreational use is now legal does not mean one can light up anywhere they want.
According to laws put into place in 2018 with the legalization of recreational marijuana, one cannot smoke in public, near the grounds of a public or private school or while operating or in a vehicle on a public way.
But what defines a public place and how private does one have to be to smoke or consume the now legal drug?
Evart Police Chief John Beam said his interpretation of the term “public‘ comes down to anything that is accessible or visible to the general public.
“It’s a vague word and we are learning as we are going,‘ he said. “My interpretation of ‘public’ is anywhere that is accessible to the public or anywhere the public may be able to view the act of smoking.‘
Much like the consumption of alcohol, Beam said he looks at the two in a similar light; as long as it is in a designated area or in the privacy of one’s home, it is not an issue.
“It is just like an OWI,‘ he said. “You can’t walk down the street drinking alcohol or smoking (marijuana) but it’s different if someone has 30 acres of private property.‘
Should a person be caught smoking or consuming marijuana in public but does not have more than the legal 2.5 ounces on their person, it is considered a civil infraction according to state law and may be punished by a fine of not more than $100 and forfeiture of marihuana. If a person possesses more than the amount of marihuana allowed, the first violation is a civil infraction and may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 and forfeiture of marihuana; the second violation is a civil infraction and may be punished by a fine of not more than $1,000 and forfeiture of marihuana; a third and any subsequent violations are a misdemeanor and may be punished by a fine of not more than $2,000 and forfeiture of marihuana. If a person possesses more than twice the legal limit of 2.5 ounces on their person, it is a misdemeanor charge but the person shall not be subject to imprisonment unless the violation was habitual, willful and for a commercial purpose or the violation involved violence.
If the individual caught smoking or consuming recreational marijuana is under the age of 21, the punishment is dependent on if they are older or younger than 18 years old. The first violation for both groups is a civil infraction but if they are under 18 years old the violation is punishable by a fine of not more than $100 or community service, forfeiture of marihuana and four hours of drug education or counseling. If the individual is at least 18 years old, the infraction is punishable by a fine of not more than $100 and forfeiture of marihuana. Upon the second offense, the fine goes up to $500 and the rest of the possible punishment is the same as if it were the first offense.
But with recreational marijuana being legal for more than a year and selling by licensed distributors legal for a little over a month, Beam said he has not seen an uptick in complaints or criminal activity. Though, he said, it may still be too early to draw or dismiss any connections.
“I can’t say I have had any more or less issues with marijuana since the legalization of use and selling,‘ he said. “But I don’t think it has been legal long enough to draw any conclusions just yet.‘
With the laws still in the early stages, Beam said it will take some time before the state sees what could potentially come from legalizing recreational marijuana.
“It is going to be interesting to see what comes about from potential future scenarios,‘ he said. “I have no doubt it will be like medical. We will have lots of changes and specifications as time goes on.‘
