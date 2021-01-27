CADILLAC — Cadillac's first recreational marijuana store is expected to open in March.
That information came to light during a Zoning Board of Appeals meeting on Jan. 21.
Fresh Coast Provisioning intends to open "Dunegrass," one of the two recreational marijuana retail stores to earn a permit from the city of Cadillac. Fresh Coast Provisioning was attempting to obtain a variance that would allow the business to have a larger sign than that which is allowable under the city's ordinance.
Though Dunegrass will have a 115 North Mitchell Street address, the entrance to the store and all signage has to be around back, in the Elk Avenue alleyway.
"Where any other business in the B-2 district would have the total square footage of signage from the front and the rear, we're limited to only one of those facades," said Nick Piedmonte, CEO of Fresh Coast Provisioning, during the ZBA meeting. "Our hands are sort of tied as it pertains to just the amount of signage that we're able to display to the community. In light of these limitations and the sort of unique set of circumstances that we're faced with we're requesting a sign variance so that we can just display what we see would be sort of an effective amount of signage on Elk Avenue."
The ZBA was split on the request, and Fresh Coast Provisioning did not win the variance.
The Cadillac News followed up with Piedmonte, and while he didn't have any comment on the sign issue, he said that the store is expected to open in March and that painters were working on the inside this week.
