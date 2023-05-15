CADILLAC — Extreme fire danger was expected to continue Tuesday across the Northern Lower Peninsula, including in the Cadillac area, as dry air and temperatures warm into the 70s.
The National Weather Service in Gaylord and Grand Rapids issued Red Flag Warnings Tuesday through early evening due to the combination of the lack of precipitation, warm temperatures and low relative humidity. This includes Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The forecast for Missaukee and Wexford counties that wind was going to be westerly at 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 20 to 25, while humidity would be as low as 22 to 30% Tuesday. Temperatures were predicted warm into the 70s.
To have a Red Flag Warning issued, temperatures have to be at 75 degrees or higher, with relative humidity below 25% and sustained winds of 15 mph or more. Roughly a month ag, the area was under a Red Flag Warning.
Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said it should come as no surprise that he recommends people not do any outside burning other than a campfire.
Although it is roughly one month since the last time a Red Flag Warning was issued for the region, he said this time it is a little different.
“It is a little less than a month ago because of the green-up that has occurred. A month ago, everything was dry and everything was fuel,” he said.
While the threat may be less, he said with the winds and temperatures predicted and the low humidity, everything is still lining up for fire weather and possible wildfires, especially in areas with pines and other conifers.
As of Monday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.