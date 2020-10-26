CADILLAC — For the first time in more than a century you don’t have to carry cash to donate to the Salvation Army red kettles this season.
This year all 10 red kettles in the Cadillac area, including Lake City and McBain, will be equipped with Apple and Google Pay, allowing donors to scan their phones to make digital donations.
The holiday season is almost upon us and Major R.C. Duskin of the Salvation Army is preparing to help those in need this season, especially those impacted by COVID-19.
“We are expecting to see a large increase in need as some of the moratorium deadlines near,‘ he said. “We are starting to get initial inquiries for assistance.‘
From their offices on Wright Street, the Salvation Army offers a food pantry and social services, including help with rent and utilities in emergency situations.
“We never shut down because we are an essential business,‘ Duskin said. “Our food pantry and all social services are still available. But we did limit the people coming into the building so we ask that people call us first.‘
The Salvation Army also provides church service with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship at 11 a.m.
On a personal note
It hasn’t yet been a year since Duskin became a widower after the death of his wife Miranda, a vivacious mother of five who loved God and was dedicated to her family and her work as a Salvation Army officer.
Three months after her death, COVID hit and the schools closed. As did many parents, Duskin took on the role of teacher as he helped home school and care for his five children.
“My parents were on their way to Florida for spring break where we were going to meet them, but instead they came up and helped me,‘ he said. “We are all doing pretty well now and the kids are thankful to be back in school. They were blessed this summer with spending time with their grandparents.‘
Many volunteers have helped care for the children and prepare meals.
“I would not be in the place I am physically and mentally if I didn’t really focus on my faith and putting my reliance on the Lord. Because without that support, without that anchor, I can’t even imagine where I would be.‘
Dates to remember
The Ed Kellogg Food Drive to fill Thanksgiving baskets and the food pantry will take place Friday and Saturday, October 30-31 with participating grocery stores.
Bell Ringing starts Nov. 13 and ringers are needed for two-hour shifts or more. Call (231) 775-7131 to sign up as an individual or group. There will soon be signup sheets online.
Thanksgiving Food Basket Sign-up dates: Oct. 26-29, Nov. 2-6, Nov. 9-13 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. at the office at 725 Wright St. in Cadillac. Only one person per family can apply in person from Wexford and Missaukee Counties. Clients will be screened for COVID-19 and must bring photo ID and proof of address for each adult in the home and proof of children living in the home.
Do not enter the building without calling first.
