The redistricting process has dramatically altered the political landscape of Northern Michigan.
The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission finalized three district maps at the end of December — the so-called “Chestnut” congressional map, the “Linden” state senate map, and the “Hickory” state house map.
Assuming redrawn districts survive a challenge in the Michigan Supreme Court, counties in the area henceforth will be within almost entirely new state senate and house districts; there still will be four state representatives but instead of one state senator, the area will have three.
Redistricting also removed the Fourth Congressional District from the region and added the First District. The only surviving district was the Second District, which underwent radical changes.
Hickory map
Under the redrawn maps, Wexford County will mostly be in the 101st District, which will include Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties. A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick will be in the 104th District, which also will include parts of Grand Traverse, Manistee, Benzie, Kalkaska and Antrim counties. Prior to redistricting, all of Wexford and the western half of Osceola County were in the 102nd District, which also included Mecosta County.
Missaukee County will be in the 105th District, which will include Roscommon, Crawford, part of Kalkaska, the southern half of Oscoda, most of Otsego and part of Antrim counties. Prior to redistricting, Missaukee County was in the 103rd District, which also included Crawford County, Kalkaska County, Ogemaw County, and Roscommon County.
Osceola County will be in the 100th District, which will include Mecosta, most of Clare and Lake County east of Luther. Prior to redistricting, Osceola was split between the 102nd (see above) and 97th District, which also included all of Arenac County, Clare County, and Gladwin County.
Lake County will be split between the 101st and 100th districts (see above). Prior to redistricting, Lake County was entirely within the 100th District, which also included Newaygo and Oceana counties.
Linden map
Under the redrawn districts, Wexford and Missaukee both will be included in the 36th Senate District. This district also will include Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac, Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Alcona, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Presque Isle, part of Manistee County and part of Bay County.
Osceola County will be in the 34th District, which also will include part of Lake County, all of Clare, Gladwin, Isabella, Gratiot counties, and parts of Bay, Saginaw, Clinton and Mecosta counties.
Lake County was split at Luther (similar to how it was with the house districts), with the eastern portion in the 34th District and the western portion in the 33rd District, which also will include Newaygo, Montcalm, and parts of Muskegon, Kent and Ionia counties.
Prior to redistricting, Wexford, Osceola, Missaukee and Lake counties all were within the 35th District, which also included Benzie, Crawford, Kalkaska, Leelanau, Manistee, Mason, Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.
Chestnut map
As part of the redrawn districts, most of Wexford County is now in the Second Congressional District, along with Osceola and Lake counties. The Second District now includes many of the counties in the central part of the state, including Kent County, with the exception of the Grand Rapids area. Prior to the redistricting, the Second District was much smaller and was positioned mostly along the western edge of the state.
The Second District now includes many of the counties that had been in the Fourth District, which no longer contains any area counties and is positioned in the southwest corner of the state.
A sliver of Wexford County north of Manton and Mesick (similar to the state house district split in the county), along with all of Missaukee County, is now in the First District, which includes most of Northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula.
Congressman John Moolenaar, who currently serves as representative of the Fourth District, has announced he intends to run for reelection in the Second District.
Although no official announcements have been made by candidates expressing an interest in running against Moolenaar for the new Second District, Republican Tom Norton’s social media page indicates that he’ll also be a candidate for the seat.
