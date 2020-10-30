REED CITY — In Osceola County, cases are rising, schools are closing and districts are concerned about keeping their staff and students safe amid COVID-19.
“It has gotten to the point where every time the phone rings your heart stops and all you can think is ‘Oh no,’‘ Evart Superintendent Shirley Howard said.
Last week on Oct. 20, Reed City Area Public Schools decided to close GT Norman Elementary after the school determined that 14 teachers had come in contact with an individual who tested positive for the virus and needed to be placed in quarantine.
Prior to that, Reed City Middle School had to close after six teachers and around 20 students were possibly exposed to COVID-19.
A week into the closure, GT Norman is still planning on reopening on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
“We have not had any other cases, as of right now, come to light since the most recent exposure,‘ Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet said. “So we are still planning on opening come Wednesday.‘
However, moving forward, Sweet said he is encouraging staff at the schools to keep their distance from one another.
“Our biggest concern is the safety of our students and staff,‘ he said. “But, one piece I have been emphatic about is that the staff stay away from each other. It’s hard, I know, because teachers and school staff are used to working closely together but we can’t do that right now. (...) We need to mitigate any possible exposure as much as possible right now.‘
In Evart, only one student at Evart Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19. This, however, did not cause the school to quarantine any teachers or students as the positive case was not in the building when diagnosed and had been out of school.
But, Howard said the school is lucky to have had only the one case so far and is watching the rise in cases in the county closely.
“The rise in cases is very concerning,‘ she said. “It seems like it’s surrounding us. Reed City has had to close twice now and that is right next to us. You are right that we have only had one case and we have been extremely lucky during all this.‘
Howard also agreed and commended Sweet for reminding teachers and staff that they need to keep their distance from one another.
“Reed City closing has definitely put us on alert, that is for sure,‘ she said. “It’s a good point (Sweet) is making about the teachers staying apart and I am glad he said it. If we have a bunch of teachers out because of COVID, there won’t be much we can do other than close the buildings.‘
Looking to the future, with Reed City closing twice, both Howard and Sweet said they are concerned about more closures and just have to take things day by day.
“We are looking at this with a heightened awareness, that is for sure,‘ Sweet said. “(...) What happens if more staff gets sick? Administration? Bus drivers? What do we do then? These are all things, moving forward, we have to be considering when coming up with plans to keep everyone as safe as possible.‘
“We kind of have to take this in small goals,‘ Howard said. “Earlier this month we were just hoping to get to the end of the month without closing. Now we are just hoping to make it to Thanksgiving. We will just have to wait and see.‘
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.