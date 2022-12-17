Reed City announces plans for downtown NYE ball drop

REED CITY — If you’ve ever wanted to know what it’s like to see the ball drop on New Year‘s Eve, you’ll finally have the chance, and you won’t have to travel very far.
The Reed City Chamber of Commerce announced recently that it would be hosting its own NYE Ball Drop block party.
Chamber Coordinator Alanna McBee said the finer details are still being sorted, but as it stands, the event will take place from 9 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.
The chamber is partnering with the city to ensure a safe and smooth shutdown of Upton Avenue and portions of Higbee Street, which will allow space for the ball and for use of the social district. Both Reed City Brewing Company and Buckboard Bar and Grille are licensed to participate and will be serving drinks to go.
McBee said the idea for a community ball drop came as a result of the social district’s opening. She and fellow board members wanted to find a way to put the district to use, while still maintaining a family-friendly appeal.
McBee’s hope is that there will be some type of live entertainment leading up to the count-down, but a DJ has been confirmed for the evening. Refreshments will include chili and hot chocolate for purchase, along with food and beverages made available at nearby restaurants.
Reed City Mayor Roger Meinert has taken on the task of constructing the ball, but McBee is unsure of its anticipated size or mechanics.
This year’s chamber events have seen consistent success, McBee said, and riding on a high of a strong Evergreen Festival turnout, she expects eager engagement from residents once again.
“I just think it’s gonna be a fun night,” she said. “It’ll be a family friendly event right here in Reed City, so for all the locals, it’s a great spot to just come downtown and enjoy the night with friends and other people in the community.”
