REED CITY — Students who ride the bus within Reed City Area Public Schools had to find a different way to school Friday.
In a letter dated Nov. 5 penned by Reed City Superintendent Michael Sweet, he said it came to his attention at 6 a.m. on Friday that the district did not have enough drivers reporting to work to fully cover the district’s busing routes. Sweet also said running a reduced number of routes on short notice was not a good option.
At that point, Sweet wrote in the letter that he decided to cancel transportation for the day based on the information that was initially available to him. The district was preparing for an expected driver shortage due to five drivers submitting letters of resignation. Four of the five were to be effective starting next week, Sweet said in the letter.
As a result of the short notice, Sweet said in the letter the district was not prepared for the situation and apologized on behalf of the district for all inconvenience the lack of transportation caused Friday.
The district utilizes Michigan Educational Transportation Services for its transportation provider and Sweet said Reed City is working with them to restore services as soon as possible.
“In my career, I’ve had to work through a number of difficult circumstances. In all of those cases dealing directly and confidentially with the parties involved has been the best approach,” Sweet wrote in the letter. “I plan to continue to follow that path. Information regarding transportation for next week will be shared as soon as possible.”
He concluded the letter by saying the driver shortage is real and is being felt in surrounding areas. He also said he will communicate any future challenges associated with transportation as soon as possible.
Calls to Sweet were made but not immediately returned.
