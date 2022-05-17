REED CITY — In his previous writings, author Timothy James Bazzett has captured the experiences of growing up in Reed City, joining the Army and falling in love. Now, returning with his sixth book, Bazzett is telling the story of his mother’s life through her own letters, diary entries and unfinished memoir.
Amongst his many jobs over the years, Bazzett didn’t expect author to be one of them. After spending eight years in the U.S. Army, five years teaching English at Monroe County Community College and 30 years serving the Department of Defense, he found himself retired and back in his hometown.
Bazzett said he was just looking for something to do and became a surprise bestseller with his first book, “Reed City Boy.” Following were four more books titled “Soldier Boy,” “Pinhead,” “Booklover” and “Love, War and Polio.”
With a background teaching English, Bazzett had always been a reader, and while he didn’t set out to become a writer, he said it fell into his life quite easily.
“It was just something I needed to do, I guess,” he said.
The idea for his newest book came about when he discovered a series of letters that his mother, Daisy, addressed to his father during her time as a student at Central Michigan University. Bazzett said his mother was a prolific writer and that if he were to count every letter she sent over her lifetime, the number would be in the thousands.
Initially, he passed the letters along to the Clarke Historical Library on CMU’s campus, due to the fact that they were a reflection of college life in the ‘30s.
But, when Bazzett realized how fascinating of an experience that really was for his mother, he decided to compile the letters into a narrative format.
Thus was the creation of “Daisy: Pieces of a Life.”
Daisy, who’s maiden name was Whalen, graduated from high school at the age of 15 and began attending CMU at 16 years old between 1932 and 1936.
“Nothing I thought too much about as a kid, but I think about it now, is that she went to college during the Great Depression, which was unusual,” Bazzett said. “And she was a woman who went to college.”
The focus of “Daisy,” he said, is to try and express what life was like for women in the ‘30s and what kinds of expectations followed. For Bazzett’s mother, a college education was unexpected, and without a scholarship, he said she likely would not have attended.
Throughout the first half of the book are the compiled letters from Daisy to Bazzett’s father. She tells him about her classes and her life on campus.
“You just get a real sense about how exciting it was for her,” Bazzett said.
One of the main sources of tension between the two was Daisy’s plans for post-graduation. Bazzett’s father wanted to get married as soon as possible, but his mother had a desire to teach. She did end up spending one year at what is now known as Pine River schools, but was then Remus schools.
Then she was married, and Bazzett said that became her role. He asked his mother before why she didn’t pursue any work, and said she replied that taking care of her children was the most important job she could do.
Pieces of Bazzett’s family life were captured in many of his mother’s journal entries, which are also included in “Daisy.” Also included in the book is the start of what Daisy intended to be a memoir of her life. Bazzett said she began the memoir at about the age of 90, but as years went by, she was unable to finish the work.
Daisy Bazzett passed away at 96 in 2013, but Bazzett is hoping that her memory can live on in his book. Reed City was his hometown, but it was also his mother’s, despite her lack of familiarity with its people. As a wife and mother, Bazzett said Daisy didn’t get to have the same connectivity with the city that his father did.
When he retired and returned to Reed City in 2001, Bazzett said he would meet members of the community who remembered his dad well but didn’t know much about his mother. By reading “Daisy,” the residents of Reed City can finally get to know her.
“I hope that it will give people a chance to remember who my mother was,” he said.
In a May 17 visit to the Reed City Area District Library at 5 p.m., Bazzett will be sharing a few excerpts from “Daisy: Pieces of a Life,” followed by a Q and A. All of Bazzett’s books, including “Daisy,” are available now on Amazon and through Bazzett’s website and publisher Rathole Books.
