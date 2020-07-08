REED CITY — With an all-clear from the health department, Reed City has lifted its boil water advisory.
Lifting the ban early Tuesday, July 7, residents on the 400, 500 and 600 block of West Church Avenue and all of Hillside are no longer under the advisory.
The advisory was put in place after a pipe burst on Friday, July 3 causing settled rust to move through the system affecting around 19 residents, according to Rehkopf
Though the advisory to boil water was put in place while waiting for test results, Rehkopf said it was really just precautionary to allow for whatever was dislodged during the burst to move through the system.
"(The advisory) was just a safety precaution so residents can use the water for cooking and things like that," Reed City Department of Public Works Superintendent Rich Rehkopf said. "After a burst like that, you have to allow for the pressure to build back up and for everything to run its course."
Rehkopf said he has not received any water discoloration complaints since Saturday.
