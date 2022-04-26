After a whirlwind two weeks, the members of the Reed City Cyber Coyotes and Cadillac Connectors robotics teams have memories that will undoubtedly last a lifetime.
Both teams competed last weekend at the FIRST World Robotics Championship in Houston. FIRST Championship is a culminating, international event for the youth robotics competition season and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering and math. Qualification and advancement to participate in FIRST Championship vary by program, according to the organization.
After a last minute opportunity to attend the world championship, the Cyber Coyotes were already riding a wave of excitement on their way to Texas. That excitement doubled when they became division champions on Carver field, pushing them forward to the final round.
Cyber Coyote Coach Brad Smith said the team was successful in making their strengths known by other teams, which put them at the top of the list when it came time to select alliances.
Team 1323, called Mad Town, sought the Cyber Coyotes out to become an alliance, and Smith said this is what really pushed the Coyotes forward.
“So we’re like, holy cow, we’re on a number one alliance, you know, this is awesome,” he said. “So then, the tournament playoffs started and we ended up winning all the way through, and then that took us to the championship field.”
For those who are involved in the competitive robotics world, making it to the Einstein field is a major accomplishment; one that Smith said was completely surreal to achieve. As he was standing on Einstein with his drive team, a Coyotes senior couldn’t help but tell Smith his amazement at making it so far into worlds.
“He’s like, ‘I can’t believe it. This is so awesome, and we’re right here in the center of it all,’” Smith said. “They put the pits right in the middle of the stands, right between, and here you are center stage of 10,000 people watching you do what we do, so it was a pretty cool experience.”
Although the team didn’t make it through Einstein field, placing fourth overall, Smith said just making it there in the first place was enough. The Coyotes entered worlds with zero expectations, and he said they were simply overwhelmed with being able to move up the ranks the way they did.
There were several team mentors who reached out to Smith to offer their congratulations on making it to Einstein. He said having the additional support from other robotics teams was a demonstration of the sportsmanship that comes from competing in FIRST.
Additionally, he said the community support they received was crucial in helping them make it to worlds in the first place. Many families and local business offered their support through donations that were used to cover gas and other trip expenses.
“They really came together and helped us out that way,” Smith said. “So that was pretty awesome to see from the community as a whole as well.”
When the team arrived, after a long journey home, they were escorted to Reed City High School by Reed City’s police and fire departments. Despite it being 2 a.m., Smith said there was a group of community members and administrators waiting to greet them with congratulations.
Moving forward, Smith said he’s hoping the success of the Cyber Coyotes will draw in additional students to the robotics program. Now that the team has made it to worlds, he said it shows the importance of the program and what can actually be achieved through becoming involved.
Smith said he’s eager to see who joins the team for next season, and that they’ll be inspired to work hard.
Cadillac Connectors coach Scott McRoberts said the team was in the Galileo bracket, which comprised of 76 teams. Out of those 76 teams, McRoberts said his team ranked 36th. During the competition, the team was 5-5. He also said he was proud of the team’s effort even though the students didn’t make it into the playoffs.
“I’m happy with what we did. We finished strong and won our last two matches,” he said. “It was a great experience for the kids. I”m very happy with the way they performed, and acted and I’m very proud of them.”
As for the future, McRoberts said they are waiting for their robot to be shipped back to Cadillac from Texas. He also said the team is planning on attending some off-season events this summer and possibly hosting one. He said while the off-season events are not as hectic as a regular competition, it helps with recruiting new team members and gives younger members a chance to learn.
McRoberts also said he wanted to congratulate the Cyber Coyotes for winning their division and making the playoffs.
The Cadillac robotics team started in 2014 and the team had won one other competition in 2017 before a recent victory in Traverse City. The team won a home competition group in 2021, but it wasn’t in person.
The 12-member team consists of multiple seniors and juniors, a sophomore and four freshmen. It is a good mix of upper and lowerclassmen, but this year there is only one girl on the team. As for the robot, the team named it “Invictus Bellator,” which is Latin for unconquered warrior.
The challenge for this year’s competitions had teams making their robots shoot a 9.5-inch tennis ball into a goal. The robots also had to climb something similar to monkey bars.
