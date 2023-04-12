Reed City chamber looking for beer fest volunteers

REED CITY — Over the years, communities have held annual craft beer festivals as a way to provide entertainment for residents but also to attract people to come for a visit.
On April 22, at Rambadt Park, Reed City will be hosting its first craft beer festival with the hope of accomplishing both of those things. Before the event, however, the Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce is looking for a few good men and women to volunteer at the upcoming event.
Reed City Area Chamber of Commerce Chamber Coordinator Alanna McBee said the goal is to get 84 volunteers to work the event that runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22. While that would be the optimal level of volunteers, McBee said the event can suffice with as few as 60.
The volunteers will be working in different capacities throughout the event. Some will be pourers, who will serve the craft beers or wines, but they also can run security, be brewery liaisons or work at getting people in the festival, checking IDs and other registration-related tasks.
“We are trying it out but we also want it to be an annual event. We want to bring visitors from around the area and all over the state. We want to make sure it is a success,” McBee said. “We are pulling in all the people (the chamber) knows to help out and make it a big community thing and a fun-filled day for everyone.”
McBee said the breweries that will be coming to the event have not been finalized, but some have confirmed their participation. They include Four Leaf Brewing in Clare, Cranker’s Brewery in Big Rapids, Third Life Brewing in Manistee, hometown Reed City Brewing Company and Cadillac Winery in LeRoy. McBee said the hope is that there will be a total of 10 to 15 different breweries or wineries providing pours at the event. Hard seltzers also will be available.
In addition to the different libations offered at the event, McBee said live music will be part of the experience and, of course, various food offerings. The food offerings include local food truck vendor, Big Red’s BBQ, and walking tacos prepared by the Crossroads Recreation Connection.
The day of the beer fest also is Earth Day. With that in mind, the festival will offer a variety of vendors. Some of the vendors specialize in making environmentally-friendly products.
If interested in volunteering, sign up at www.reedcitybeerfest.com/volunteer.html. Detailed information and shifts are available on the website, and necessary training will be provided on Thursday, April 13 at the Reed City Depot. If someone cannot make the training, they will be provided with a packet of the needed information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.