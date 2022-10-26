Reed City Chamber organizes first downtown Halloween bash

REED CITY — Before families disperse for their trick-or-treating rounds next week, they can get into the spooky season spirit with a Halloween Block Party in downtown Reed City.
The Reed City Chamber of Commerce led event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 4 to 9 p.m. Activities and games for both kids and adults will be set up across the 100 block of Upton Avenue, as well as several craft and vendor booths.
Preceding the block party, there will be a Halloween in the Park celebration at Westerburg Park from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Local daycare center Kiddies Klubhouse is sponsoring trick-or-treating on the trail, which will be followed by a petting zoo, pony feeding, hot chocolate and popcorn. Osceola County’s Community Emergency Response Team will also be at the end of the trail with a coloring contest.
Reed City Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee said the chamber has also partnered with a few additional community groups that are hosting their own Halloween weekend activities and events. Kids and families can make their own hand soap at West Michigan Candle Co. from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m, paint a pumpkin at Toy Town from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and participate in a Youth Offroad Bike Race at 10 a.m.
Saturday’s Halloween Spooktacular is, as far as McBee is aware, the first of its kind in Reed City. She said holiday movies always depict a scene where the community gathers together for some family fun, and she wanted to bring the same feeling to Reed City and its surrounding towns.
“I just thought it would be really fun for everyone to get together and stay within Reed City,” she said. “We hope we have tons of visitors from surrounding counties as well.”
Saturday will also be the official launch of the Reed City social district. McBee said the chamber hasn’t put a heavy focus on the social district, because the block party is family-centric, but those who are of drinking age will be able to grab a to-go beverage from Buckboard Bar and Grille and Reed City Brewing Company between 5 and 8 p.m.
Because it is the first time the social district will be open, McBee said there are a few rules and guidelines attendees should be aware of. Alcoholic beverages cannot be brought into the district from home, nor can they be consumed outside the public sidewalk located within the district boundaries.
Additionally, social district participants cannot enter another dining establishment or outdoor dining area with their beverage. They may enter local retailers, if permitted by the shop owner.
A full schedule of Reed City Halloween Spooktacular events is as follows:
All Day Events:
• 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. — Kids Hand Soap Craft at West Michigan Candle Co. ($8 per person)
• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. — Paint a Pumpkin at Toy Town ($5 per person)
• 10 a.m. to Finish Line — Youth Offroad Bike Race in Westerburg Mountain Bike Park
Halloween in the Park:
• 2:30 to 4 p.m. — Trick-or-treating on the trail, pony feeding, petting zoo
Halloween Block Party:
• 5 p.m. — Scavenger Hunt on Upton Avenue
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Halloween Corn hole Tournament at 100 W. Upton Ave.
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Live Chainsaw Carving by Steve Haynes
• 5 to 6 p.m. — Pumpkin Painting Contest (Ages 3-7)
• 5:30 to 6 p.m. — Kids Mindful Movement Yoga
• 6 to 7 p.m. — Pumpkin Carving Contest (Ages 8-16)
• 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. — Spooky Vinyasa Flow Yoga
