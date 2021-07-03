CADILLAC — A 21-year-old Reed City man faced a methamphetamine-related offense in one case and driving-related offenses in another file during his recent arraignments in 84th District Court.
Aaron Matthew Gordon was charged with one felony count of possession of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on April 16 in Cadillac. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which enhance the maximum penalty on the primary offense by 1.5 times.
He also was charged with two misdemeanor offenses of driving while license suspended, revoked or denied and operating a motor vehicle without security for his connection with a separate incident on April 16 in Cadillac.
If convicted of the felony offense, Gordon faces up to 15 years in prison and $22,500 in fines.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Gordon is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond on the felony case and a probable cause conference was scheduled on July 6.
