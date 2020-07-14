REED CITY — After closing city offices, Reed City Manager Ron Howell confirmed that he is one of three city employees to test positive for COVID-19.
Reed City announced late on Friday, July 10 via Facebook that its offices would be temporarily closed to citizen foot traffic until further notice due to concerns that city staff members were exposed to COVID-19.
Out of the possible four employees exposed, three, including Howell, tested positive. Howell was tested on Saturday, July 11 and received his results on Monday.
"We don't know where the exposure came from," Howell said. "But we have been told it could have been as simple as not properly sanitizing the copier."
Howell added that those in the office have been following guidelines such as social distancing as much as possible and wiping down areas used by the public.
As of receiving his results on Monday, Howell said he felt fine but would still be taking a 15 day quarantine period and be working from home.
While Howell has announced his positive results, the city is not announcing the others who have tested positive.
"It is a difficult situation. Here we have employees who are very public people but we want to respect their privacy," he said. "So, I am announcing my positive results and the number of those exposed but the city will not be releasing any other names."
If any resident needs to get in contact with the city, they can still call and leave a message at 231-832-2245. To pay bills to the City of Reed City, residents can visit reedcity.org and select the online bill pay page.
